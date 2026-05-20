The finale of The Cage delivers an emotional ending filled with sacrifice, guilt, and difficult choices. Throughout the five-episode series, Leanne and Matty continue making dangerous decisions while trying to survive financial pressure, addiction, and growing criminal threats connected to Gary and the casino operation.

As the police investigation closes in during the final episode, both characters desperately try to protect the people they love. However, the ending ultimately proves that escaping emotionally is far more complicated than simply running away from the law.

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What Happened After The Casino Police Raid In The Cage Finale?

After the police raid at the casino, Leanne quickly rescues Matty before officers completely surround the building. She has already hidden £30,000 stolen from the casino inside her car. At the same time, Gary is arrested after Detective Sergeant Fen Ning finally corners him during the operation.

Leanne and Matty decide their best option is to leave town temporarily until the situation settles down. Leanne takes her children, Ruby and Thomas, along with her grandmother, while Matty secretly retrieves drugs he still needs to deliver.

For a brief moment, their escape feels calm and hopeful. During the drive, Leanne and Matty admit they are each other’s best friends, showing how emotionally dependent they have become throughout the season.

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Why Leanne & Matty Failed To Escape The Police

Their getaway collapses after Leanne’s car suffers a flat tire on an isolated road. While waiting for roadside help, a police officer arrives and offers assistance. The situation becomes dangerous once the officer asks to inspect the vehicle.

Although Thomas successfully hides the stolen money, officers discover Matty’s backpack filled with drugs disguised as wrapped Christmas presents. The officer also realizes Leanne matches the description connected to the casino investigation.

Matty panics and briefly attempts to run before the police restrain and arrest him. At that moment, the finale confirms that neither of them can escape the consequences of their actions.

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Why Matty Took The Blame For Leanne In Court

The emotional turning point arrives during the court scenes. Matty suddenly changes his plea and accepts complete responsibility for the crimes, insisting Leanne had no involvement with either the stolen money or the drugs.

The finale also reveals Matty has blamed himself for his older brother’s death since childhood after a prank ended in tragedy. That guilt explains many of his reckless, self-destructive decisions throughout the series. By taking the blame, Matty finally uses his pain to protect someone else instead of destroying himself further.

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What The Cage Ending Means For Matty And Gary

Months later, Emily visits Matty in prison with Leanne. Emily tells him he is a hero, and Leanne says she will never forget what he gave up for her family. The series ends with Matty quietly smiling in his prison cell, listening to music Emily secretly recorded for him. Even though he loses his freedom, the ending shows that he may have finally found peace after carrying guilt for so many years.

Meanwhile, Gary escapes serious legal trouble, but he ends up completely alone in Tenerife after Leanne rejects him, and even his mother turns against him. Unlike Matty, Gary is still emotionally stuck, even though he is technically free.

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