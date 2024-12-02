The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is one of the most popular editions of Bravo TV’s The Real Housewives franchise. Known for its glitz, glamor, and drama, RHOBH has entertained fans since it first premiered in October 2010. Among the original cast members, Kyle Richards is the only remaining housewife who has been a part of every show season since the first season.

Over the past few seasons, the audience has witnessed Kyle experience emotional turmoil in her personal life. Since separating from their husband, Mauricio Umansky, she has been having a rough time filming the show. Is she going to leave RHOBH soon? Here’s what we know.

Does Kyle Richards Plan To Leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Earlier this year, Kyle spoke to Entertainment Tonight and expressed how hard it is to go through this period of her life and how it gets amplified since it’s also being filmed for the show. The 55-year-old revealed that filming the show after her split from Mauricio was difficult. She added that what makes it more complicated is watching it and reliving it all over again.

“I’m just waiting for it to be over, to be honest. I feel like I’ve gotten through the hardest parts, but then I have a little break… and then more difficult stuff comes up,” she expressed. Kyle stated that she needed the love, support, and understanding of her friends the most during this low phase but received nothing of that sort.

Instead, she felt like people were coming at her, which led her to reconsider whether she wanted to continue doing the show. “Why would I put myself through this?” she asked, and further questioned, “Why would I want to be tortured in front of the cameras and then have to relive this again in six months?” Kyle mused that one day, she would finally say enough is enough and finish the series. She cannot confirm when that’ll be.

The socialite divulged that she considers bidding The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills goodbye each year. Kyle also confessed that she had decided to be done with the show in season 5, yet she’s still here, starring in 14 consecutive seasons and counting. Apart from her, Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is the only other remaining original. The rest either left the franchise or took a break and returned.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 14

The new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered on November 19. According to the photoshoot released by Bravo, the season’s theme was retro and vintage glam. Besides Kyle, RHOBH 14 stars Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and the newest addition to the cast, Bozoma Saint John.

