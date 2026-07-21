Michael Worldwide Box Office: The King Of Pop’s Biopic Earns More Than Double Its Break-Even Target ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Michael is fighting for the spot of being the biggest release of the year at the worldwide box office. It is the only film whose weekend actuals came in higher over the international markets. The King of Pop’s biopic is indeed a box-office success, but how much profit has it amassed worldwide so far? Well, it is enough to declare the film a blockbuster! Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is inching closer to beating The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s worldwide total to become the highest-grossing movie. However, it is the highest-grossing live-action movie of the year. It is inches away from beating the Nintendo sequel soon and taking the #1 rank. It would remain at the top for some weeks, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day is releasing at the end of this month and is expected to take the top spot by the end of its theatrical run.

Michael at the worldwide box office

According to reports, Michael Jackson‘s biopic is holding strong at the overseas box office, driven by Japan and Russia. The movie’s overseas total reached the $637.9 million at the international box office [via Box Office Mojo]. It has amassed this sum across more than 85 overseas markets. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, when domestic and overseas totals are combined, the music biopic’s worldwide total stands at $1.01 billion.

The film is around $1.5 million short of surpassing the global haul of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie to become the highest-grossing movie of the year. The music biopic is tracking to earn between $1.02 billion and $1.05 billion despite being available on digital platforms.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $372.2 million

International – $637.9 million

Worldwide – $1.01 billion

Earned 102% profit on its break-even target

Media reports revealed that Michael was made at a production cost of $200 million, with a break-even target of $500 million. The Jaafar Jackson starrer has not reached its break-even target but earned double that number. It is still earning at the international box office. The music biopic has scored 102% above its $500 million break-even target at the worldwide box office.

Jaafar Jackson starrer Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, was released on April 24.

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