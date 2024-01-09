Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Keileigh Teller gossiping at the 81st Golden Globes is one of the viral moments from the award ceremony. As per several reports, Sel was telling them about how she asked Timothee Chalamet for a photo, and Kylie Jenner said no. Selena fans did not take a moment to renew her title ‘Mean Girl,’ but a source has now shed some light on the situation. Scroll below to find out.

Kylie and Timothee’s mushy moments caught on camera at the Golden Globes 2024 and made headlines the other day. Like a supportive partner, The Kardashians star went to the awards be there for Tim, who was nominated for his film Wonka. Selena did not stay behind; she shared an intimate behind-the-scenes moment with her recent beau, Benny Blanco.

A source has now cleared the air around that situation and told People, “She [Selena Gomez] was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothee or Kylie.” They added that the Rare Beauty owner “never even saw or spoke to them.” However, at one point in the viral video, Keleigh Sperry could be allegedly seen mouthing Timothee Chalamet’s name, and the netizens think that this source is probably Sel’s PR team trying to do damage control.

Trolls, fans, and netizens, in general, are taking to their X handles to react to the source’s clarification. One user said, “Lemme guess the source is selena’s pr.”

A fan wrote, “Why do people make up BS rumours like this? Ofc she wasn’t talking about them.”

One Selena Gomez hater quipped, “She’s a pathological liar who is playing damage control. shes always in drama.”

Another asked, “Ok, if not, then why was Taylor Swift so shocked.”

This was followed by one commenting: “Her PR team is working HARD, but nice try.”

One pointed out, “This huge lie you could literally see the word timothee come out of keleigh’s mouth.”

And, “Is the source called “Kris Jenner doing damage control”?”

Check out the clip where Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Keleigh Sperry from Golden Globes 2024:

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭 “i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez “with timothee?” *selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

