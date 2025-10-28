Bison Kaalamaadan will be a crucial film for Dhruv Vikram in terms of his box office performances. The Tamil sports action drama maintained a decent hold on the second Monday. But it has achieved a considerable feat worldwide by crossing the 50 crore mark. Scroll below for the day 11 updates!

Bison Kaalamaadan Domestic Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Bison Kaalamaadan earned 1.20 crore on day 11. On the second Monday, it suffered a routine drop of only 23% compared to 1.55 crore earned on the previous day. However, it may reach its saturation soon if Mari Selvaraj‘s directorial falls further during the weekdays.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 37.35 crores in 11 days. Dhruv Vikram starrer may not be able to clock a half-century in its domestic lifetime as it has already dropped to the vicinity of one crore, plus there’s competition from Dude. But there’s not much to be worried about, as it was made on a budget of only 30 crores. It is already a plus affair! Including taxes, the gross total has reached 44.07 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 27.25 crores

Weekend 2: 8.9 crores

Day 11: 1.20 crore

Total: 37.35 crores

Crosses 50 crores worldwide!

At the overseas box office, Bison Kaalamaadan has witnessed some notable growth, adding 7 crore gross to the kitty in 11 days. Combined with the domestic gross, the worldwide total surges to 51.07 crore gross. The Tamil sports action film has achieved a major milestone by crossing the 50 crore mark worldwide! It will be exciting to see where it eventually concludes its global run.

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Summary Day 11

Budget: 30 crores

India net: 37.35 crores

India gross: 44.07 crores

ROI: 24.5%

Overseas gross: 7 crores

Worldwide gross: 51.07 crores

Verdict: Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 26: Knocks Down Chhaava To Emerge As 8th Most Profitable Indian Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News