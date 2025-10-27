Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude clashed at the box office with Dhruv Vikram’s Bison Kaalamaadan, and both are performing well, churning out good numbers. While Mythri Movies’ romantic action comedy is inching towards the 100 crore mark worldwide, Mari Selvaraj’s sports action drama is inching towards the 50 crore mark worldwide.

Dhruv Vikram VS Pradeep Ranganathan

Dhruv Vikram’s sports action film has outshone Pradeep Ranganathan’s romantic action comedy with its ticket sales on the ticket booking app BookMyShow. In total, Pradeep Ranganathan’s film registered ticket sales of 1.44 million on BMS, while Dhruv Vikram’s film stands at 766.23K sold tickets.

Dude VS Bison Kaalamaadan BMS Sales

On the second Sunday, October 26, Dhruv Vikram’s Bison Kaalamaadan outshone Dude for the third consecutive day. In fact, during the second weekend, Dhruv Vikram’s film registered higher ticket sales than Pradeep Ranganathan‘s film. On the second Sunday, Dude registered a ticket sale of 46.8K on BMS whereas Bison Kaalamaadan registered 55.1K ticket sale on BMS.

Helmed by Keerthiswaran, the official synopsis of Dude says, “Childhood friends Agan and Kural are inseparable. When Kural encounters romantic troubles, Agan must balance his hidden feelings for her with his desire to ensure her happiness.”

Check out the ticket sales of Pradeep Ranganathan’s film in 10 days.

Pre Sales: 196K

Week 1: 1.10 Million

2nd Friday, Day 8: 41.44K

2nd Saturday, Day 9: 61.15K

2nd Sunday, Day 10: 46.8K

Total: 1.44 Million

Helmed by Mari Selvaraj, the official synopsis of Bison Kaalamaadan says, “A young man fights to overcome violence plaguing his village and succeed as a professional kabaddi player.”

Check out the ticket sales of Dhruv Vikram’s film in 10 days.

Pre Sales: 35K

Week 1: 562K

2nd Friday, Day 8: 45.56K

2nd Saturday, Day 9: 68.47K

2nd Sunday, Day 10: 55.1K

Total: 766.23K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

