Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as the second film of 2025 to enter the 800 crore club worldwide. It is a massive blockbuster, but it is yet to surpass Chhaava to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 globally. The target is closer than ever, and below are all the box office updates you need!

Kantara Chapter 1 Overseas Box Office

In 26 days, Kantara Chapter 1 has accumulated 110 crores at the overseas box office. It has already surpassed the international run of Chhaava, which had collected 110.90 crore gross. Rishab Shetty’s directorial is now competing against the Malayalam blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (119.9 crore gross).

Kantara Chapter 1 vs Chhaava Worldwide!

At the domestic box office, the Kantara prequel has garnered 592.42 crores net. The pace has slowed down, and it must pick up the momentum to enter the 600 crore club and eventually surpass Chhaava (615.39 crores net) in India.

Including taxes, the gross total of Rishab Shetty’s film stands at 699 crores. When combined with the overseas run, the worldwide total of Kantara Chapter 1 surges to 809 crore gross. The mythological action drama is the second-ever Kannada film to enter the 800 crore club after KGF Chapter 2.

It is now chasing the worldwide lifetime of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (827.06 crores) to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 globally. Hombale Films’ production only needs 18.06 crore gross more in the kitty to achieve the milestone!

Check out the top 5 Indian films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Kantara Chapter 1: 809 crores (26 days) Saiyaara: 570.67 crores Coolie: 516.93 crores War 2: 371.26 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Summary (26 days)

India net: 592.42 crores*

India gross: 699 crores

Overseas gross: 110 crores*

Worldwide gross: 809 crores*

*estimates, official figures awaited.

