Despicable Me 4 crushed it on Thursday, the Fourth of July holiday, surpassing the 2022 Minions: Rise of Gru Independence Day haul. The Illumination/Universal film is also on Track to register a $115+ million five-day opening.

Gru and his Minions ruled the 4th of July box office! The latest chapter in Universal and Illumination’s wildly successful animated franchise set off fireworks in the Fourth of July holiday with a $27 million debut on Wednesday. On Thursday, Despicable Me 4 accumulated $20.4M domestically, surpassing Minions: Rise of Gru’s $16 Million July 4th Haul. However, the film trailed behind Despicable Me 2’s $24.5M holiday haul in 2013.

However, according to box office pundit Luiz Fernando, Despicable Me 4 scored the Third biggest Thursday of all time for animations in the US with a cumulative 47M Domestic box office revenue. Per Fernando, despite witnessing a 24.4% drop from Wednesday’s Opening Day, the film is eyeing a $115M-130M five-day opening and a $70M-80M three-day weekend. It should be noted that “Despicable Me 4” was projected to earn $120 million over the five-day holiday weekend.

Following a dismal start of the Summer from promising films like “The Fall Guy” and “Furiosa” Despicable Me’s strong performance is welcome news for movie theaters. In addition to Despicable Me, Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2,” Sony’s “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” and Paramount’s “A Quiet Place: Day One” have also proved their mettle at the box office during the Summer. Thursday Inside Out 2 had 19.6M, pushing its domestic gross to over $500 million.

The Disney sequel is now the third highest-grossing animated film domestically.

