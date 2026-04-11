Cinephiles and fans of the King of Pop are eagerly waiting for Antoine Fuqua’s Michael, a film based on the life of legendary singer and performer Michael Jackson. Starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role, it is set to hit U.S. theaters on April 24, 2026. Even ahead of its release, talks about a potential sequel are reportedly underway. Michael reportedly needs to earn at least $700 million worldwide for a second installment to be greenlit.

Budget & Theatrical Break-Even (Estimated)

Earlier reports suggested that the film was made on a budget of $155 million. However, more recent updates (via Variety) indicate that an additional $15 million was spent on reshoots. This means the total production budget comes out to be roughly $170 million. Based on this, the film would need to earn around $425 million globally to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule.

Projected Opening Weekend Earnings

As per recent industry estimates, Michael is currently tracking for a $100 million domestic opening weekend. It is also projected to bring in an additional $100 million from international markets. So, it can potentially become the first live-action film of 2026 to post over a $200 million global opening, as per Global Box Office reports. It remains to be seen whether it can reach that milestone. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at what Michael needs to earn worldwide to break into the top five highest-grossing biopics of all time.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Biopics Ever (Worldwide)

Here are the top five highest-grossing biopics of all time, along with their worldwide totals, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Oppenheimer (2023): $975.8 million Bohemian Rhapsody (2018): $910.8 million American Sniper (2014): $547.7 million The Greatest Showman (2017): $471.9 million The King’s Speech (2010): $414.2 million

The above numbers indicate that for Michael to break into the top five highest-grossing biopics in worldwide earnings, it must at least surpass The King’s Speech’s $414.2 million global haul. If it lives up to its $200 million opening projection and maintains steady weekday and weekend holds in the next few weeks after its release, it appears well-positioned to achieve that target. However, the final verdict should become clearer after its release on April 24.

What’s Michael All About?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the musical drama chronicles the life of Michael Jackson, portrayed by Jaafar Jackson. It is expected to focus on his journey from a gifted child performer to one of the most influential pop stars in history. It is expected to explore his musical brilliance, global fame, and the personal pressures that came with massive stardom.

Michael – Official Trailer

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Must Read: Top 5 Highest-Grossing Music Biopics Worldwide: Which Film Delivered The Best Return On Budget & What It Means For Michael

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