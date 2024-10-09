Virgin River is returning with a new batch of episodes, as Netflix has set the release date for the sixth season of the hit romantic drama.

Netflix’s popular romantic series is returning with its sixth season sooner than expected! The show, which premiered in 2019, has consistently garnered a massive following with its dramatic twists and turns.

Set in the fictional remote Northern California town of Virgin River, the series follows Mel Monrow, who starts working as a midwife and nurse practitioner and intertwines her life with the townspeople. If you are excited about the show’s return, here is all you need to know about Virgin River Season 6.

Virgin River Season 6: Release Date and First Look

While Virgin River Season 6 wasn’t expected to hit the screens until 2025, Netflix surprised the fans by announcing that the show will premiere in 2024. The new season is scheduled to be released on December 19th, 2024. The upcoming installment will feature ten episodes, likely dropped simultaneously on Netflix. The streaming platform recently unveiled the first-look photos of the new season, showcasing some tense and happy moments between the characters. Check out the images below:

Virgin River Season 6: Storyline

Season 6 is set a few months after the events of the previous season’s Christmas-themed episodes. Now that Mel and Jack have decided to buy Lilly’s farm, they will be looking forward to turning the property into their dream home. Meanwhile, showrunner Sean Smith teases that ‘babies and wedding bells are never off the table on Virgin River,’ so expect more pregnancies and marriages, further complicating the characters’ relationships. Smith also revealed that the season will take place in ‘deep springtime’ and will have a lot of surprises for the townspeople, resulting in their growth and change.

Virgin River Season 6: Cast

Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson reprise their roles as Mel and Jack, respectively. Other actors who are returning to the series include Colin Lawrence as John, Tim Matheson as Doc, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan, Annette O’Toole as Hope, Zibby Allen as Brie, Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron, Kai Bradbury as Denny, Kandyse McClure as Kaia, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, and Marco Grazzini as Mike. Additionally, Jessica Rothe and Callum Kerr are joining the cast as young Sarah and Everett, Mel’s parents, who will be seen in flashback sequences of the 1970s.

