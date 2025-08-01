The previous episode of General Hospital saw Jason seeking a favor from Elizabeth. On the other hand, Dante opened up to Anna while Emma took Gio into her confidence. Elsewhere, Carly shared some of her concerns with Josslyn about Vaughn. And then lastly, Willow made a strong vow.

The drama is almost never ending on the soap opera and avid viewers of the soap opera are excited for even more of it. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 1, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama series based around Port Charles people.

General Hospital Spoilers: August 1, 2025

The final episode of the week features Jason shares his suspicions with Anna. Ever since he saw Britt at the airport, he has been desperate for answers. He feels it was her he saw and that she is alive. Britt has been in his thoughts ever since that moment and now he wants to track her down.

Jason told Carly what he saw and even confronted Britt’s mother Liesl. He then asked Elizabeth for intel and found that there is no record of Britt’s cremation. This gave him even more hope and now he is asking Anna to help him figure out this mystery. Will she agree or will she refuse Jason?

Up next, Alexis wants answers. Who will she go to get them and will she be successful in attaining the response she wants? Felicia counsels Lucas, but will it help him? The incident with Marco has left him quite affected and he knows Sonny was behind it. Will Felcia’s advice calm him down or not?

Or will he be adamant about exposing the truth? Then there’s Dante who questions Danny. Is this related to Rocco? Or about Jason instead? Emma and Gio make a plan. The two have joined hands after Emma took Gio into her confidence. Emma is determined to find out about Professor Dalton.

She even gets hold of Vaughn’s facility keys to do some snooping and she even has some backup with Gio around to help her. Will they be successful in finding out anything concrete? When Kristina has questions of her own, who will she turn to for some advice or resolution? Sonny or Michael?

Brennan makes an announcement. Is this about WSB and Josslyn’s work for the organization? Or is this about the assignment that involves Dalton? And last but not the least, someone surprising pays Britt a visit. Who could this be and will she be left surprised by this move? Stay tuned for more.

