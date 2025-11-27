The Bollywood historical war drama 120 Bahadur continues to battle its competitors at the Indian box office. The ticket windows are congested due to multiple releases, but that isn’t stopping it from achieving mini milestones. It is now Farhan Akhtar’s 9th highest-grossing film in India. Scroll below for the day 6 report!

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 6

According to the estimates, 120 Bahadur raked in 1 crore on its first Wednesday. After the discounted Tuesday of 1.5 crores, it witnessed a routine drop of 33% on day 6. De De Pyaar De 2, Mastiii 4, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat are posing strong competition. Starting tomorrow, even Tere Ishk Mein will join the box office battle, leading to a possible reduction in screen count.

The overall box office collection in India stands at 14 crores net. Excel Entertainment’s production has surpassed 2025 Bollywood releases, including Mere Husband Ki Biwi (12.25 crores) and The Bhootnii (12.52 crores). Today, it will comfortably surpass Sohum Shah’s Crazxy (14.03 crores). Including taxes, the gross total comes to 16.52 crores.

Check out the day-wise collection of the film at the Indian box office (net earnings):

Day 1: 2.4 crores

Day 2: 4.1 crores

Day 3: 4.2 crores

Day 4: 1.4 crores

Day 5: 1.5 crores

Day 6: 1 crore

Total: 14 crore

Emerges as Farhan Akhtar’s #9 Highest-Grosser!

In only 6 days, 120 Bahadur has crushed the lifetime of Luck By Chance. It is now Farhar Akhtar’s 9th highest-grossing film of all time in India. Today, it will beat The Sky Is Pink and take over the 8th spot.

Here are Farhan Akhtar’s top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in India:

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013): 103.5 crores Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011): 90 crores Dil Dhadakne Do (2015): 76.88 crores Wazir (2016): 41.02 crores Shaadi Ke Side Effects (2014): 34.4 crores Karthik Calling Kartik (2010): 26.92 crores Rock On (2008): 25.30 crores The Sky Is Pink (2019): 15 crores 120 Bahadur (2025): 14 crores (6 days) Luck By Chance (2009): 12.25 crores

120 Bahadur Box Office Summary Day 6

India net: 14 crores

India gross: 16.52 crores

