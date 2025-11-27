The Bollywood historical war drama 120 Bahadur continues to battle its competitors at the Indian box office. The ticket windows are congested due to multiple releases, but that isn’t stopping it from achieving mini milestones. It is now Farhan Akhtar’s 9th highest-grossing film in India. Scroll below for the day 6 report!
120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 6
According to the estimates, 120 Bahadur raked in 1 crore on its first Wednesday. After the discounted Tuesday of 1.5 crores, it witnessed a routine drop of 33% on day 6. De De Pyaar De 2, Mastiii 4, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat are posing strong competition. Starting tomorrow, even Tere Ishk Mein will join the box office battle, leading to a possible reduction in screen count.
The overall box office collection in India stands at 14 crores net. Excel Entertainment’s production has surpassed 2025 Bollywood releases, including Mere Husband Ki Biwi (12.25 crores) and The Bhootnii (12.52 crores). Today, it will comfortably surpass Sohum Shah’s Crazxy (14.03 crores). Including taxes, the gross total comes to 16.52 crores.
Check out the day-wise collection of the film at the Indian box office (net earnings):
- Day 1: 2.4 crores
- Day 2: 4.1 crores
- Day 3: 4.2 crores
- Day 4: 1.4 crores
- Day 5: 1.5 crores
- Day 6: 1 crore
Total: 14 crore
Emerges as Farhan Akhtar’s #9 Highest-Grosser!
In only 6 days, 120 Bahadur has crushed the lifetime of Luck By Chance. It is now Farhar Akhtar’s 9th highest-grossing film of all time in India. Today, it will beat The Sky Is Pink and take over the 8th spot.
Here are Farhan Akhtar’s top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in India:
- Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013): 103.5 crores
- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011): 90 crores
- Dil Dhadakne Do (2015): 76.88 crores
- Wazir (2016): 41.02 crores
- Shaadi Ke Side Effects (2014): 34.4 crores
- Karthik Calling Kartik (2010): 26.92 crores
- Rock On (2008): 25.30 crores
- The Sky Is Pink (2019): 15 crores
- 120 Bahadur (2025): 14 crores (6 days)
- Luck By Chance (2009): 12.25 crores
120 Bahadur Box Office Summary Day 6
- India net: 14 crores
- India gross: 16.52 crores
