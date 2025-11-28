Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, has things working in its favor so far. After enjoying a decent buzz in the pre-release stage, the film registered impressive numbers in day 1 advance booking. Now, we have learned that the romantic drama recorded decent occupancy in the morning shows of the opening day, overtaking biggies like Salman Khan’s Sikandar and Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Apart from the pre-sales, the romantic drama witnessed good spot-bookings for the morning shows. In terms of occupancy, the best-performing cities were Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Jaipur. In Mumbai, the film arrived with 896 shows and displayed a morning occupancy of 18%, which is a good sign. Chennai had the highest occupancy of 50%, which is due to the limited show count of 65. Jaipur was 24%, while Pune was 19%.

Tere Ishk Mein registers decent occupancy in day 1 morning shows

Speaking about the entire country, Tere Ishk Mein recorded an average occupancy of 15% in the morning shows of day 1, which is a decent start to the film’s box office journey. For a non-holiday release and a romantic drama genre, this is good, and throughout the day, it is expected to perform well.

With a 15% occupancy in the morning shows, Tere Ishk Mein opened better than some Bollywood biggies, such as Sikandar and Housefull 5. For those who don’t know, Sikandar had an occupancy of 14% in the morning shows of day 1. Housefull 5 had an occupancy of 14%.

The occupancy is also better than Akshay Kumar-led Jolly LLB 3 (10%) and Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2 (7%).

All set for a solid start

Considering the advance booking of over 5 crore+ gross and the morning occupancy of 15%, Tere Ishk Mein aims for a solid start at the Indian box office. Since initial word of mouth is decent, footfalls are expected to grow significantly in the evening and nighttime shows. So, it seems that the film will target a day 1 of 12-15 crore net at the Indian box office.

