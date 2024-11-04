Singham Again has finally landed in the theatres on the occasion of Diwali. It clashed against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the cinemas. They are both doing well at the cinemas in the country and outside the nation as well. Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan’s movies have made it to the domestic top 10 at the box office in North America despite having very limited releases.

It is the third part of the Singham franchise, led by Ajay Devgn. Kareena Kapoor returns as Avni. In the first movie, Kajal Aggarwal played Ajay’s love interest. It was directed by Rohit Shetty and features an ensemble cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. Rohit Shetty brought together Simba and Sooryavanshi in this third installment.

Deepika Padukone also made her debut in Shetty’s cop universe as DCP Shakti Shetty. Arjun Kapoor plays the villain in Singham Again. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Singham Again played in 749 theatres only in North America. The threequel collected a solid $2.1 million on its three-day opening weekend. It earned the 9th spot in the domestic top 10, only behind Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s debut weekend collection is on par with Singham Again. Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan’s horror comedy also collected $2.1 million on its debut weekend at the North American box office. The trade analyst’s report further stated that Rohit Shetty’s action film collected $22.3 million worldwide on its opening weekend. Meanwhile, Kartik’s film had $20.4 million globally.

At the US box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is #8 on the domestic top 10 list. Overall, Singham Again and Anees Bazmee-helmed films became the 16th and 17th Indian Films to hit the domestic top 10 just in 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

