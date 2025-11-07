Thode Door Thode Paas Review: Pankaj Kapur Brings A Family Drama That Feels Like Maa Ke Haath Ki Khichdi

Thode Door Thode Paas Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Ayesha Kaduskar, Sartaj Singh, Gurpreet Saini

Creator: Shiirshak S Anand

Director: Ajay Bhuyan

Streaming On: Zee5

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 5 episodes of 40 minutes each

Pankaj Kapur is a man of few choices, but when he makes those choices, you expect something that will stay with you! His latest drama, Thode Door Thode Paas, is a heartfelt web series that is an emotional family drama. The series is short and simple. Honestly, it might not be practical, but it still demands your patience to invest in the emotions that it truly wants to portray!

Thode Door Thode Paas Review: What’s It About:

The core conflict pits two worlds against each other: Senior Mehta, a retired Naval officer played by Pankaj Kapur, an old-school theatre legend, and his technology-obsessed family. The premise becomes interesting when he tries to discipline his family, but not in a forceful or yelling manner. He lures the family to seek digital detox, and whoever succeeds would be credited with a crore! The reward is huge, but so is the price.

This detox is not for a day, week, or month but for 6 months. This is where the problem begins. Living in today’s world without technology is impossible, to be honest, and the ask is too much. But the family still tries to agree to the old man’s demands, until things start turning wrong and life starts getting difficult!

Thode Door Thode Paas Review: What Works:

The web series speaks volumes about families who still love to be together, no matter how much the distance or how many problems. Despite being a little irrational, the narrative of this web series is a conscious choice, not a mistake. The series forces you to sit in the discomfort of their relationship, but slowly connects with the process of their reconciliation despite the irrational demands.

The web series wins with its casting. Mona Singh plays Simran, the bahu of the family, handling a brother-in-law, husband, and two kids, until the father-in-law arrives. She refuses to play the typical tearful wife. Her scenes are where the story finds its heart and humor.

Thode Door Thode Paas Review: Star Performance:

Kunaal Roy Kapur, Gurpreet Saini, along with the Gen-Z kids, Ayesha Kaduskar and Sartaaj Kakkar, make the Mehta family like any of us. We know them as we know. All of us are in the same family! Bickering all the time, yet connected at heart! All the characters pay off and Pankaj Kapur as the head of the family leads this drama beautifully!

Thode Door Thode Paas Review: What Doesn’t Work:

The series is set for people who tend to enjoy a light-hearted family drama. So, if you expect some mind-blowing or thought-provoking cinema here, it’s not your cup of tea. The logic, at times, feels very vague, and even the dialogues do not serve much purpose. But in entirety, these things would not matter much!

Thode Door Thode Paas Review: Last Words:

The one thing that works for Thode Door Thode Paas is its sincerity! A series that is close to the heart. That is simple but endearing. Just like your family. The series that literally lives the line, “Tedha hai par mera hai!” It is that maa ke haath ki khichdi, you might not crave, but will enjoy it when served! Because it is made with pure love!

3.5 stars!

For more reviews of web shows, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Maharani S4 Review: Huma Qureshi Loses & Sets Up The Most Brutal Revenge For The Next Season – I’m All In For This Desi Game Of Thrones!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News