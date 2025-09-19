The Trial Season 2 Review: Kajol's Courtroom Drama Is Totally Unnecessary Sequel To A Story That Wrapped Ages Ago!

The Trial Season 2 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, Narayani Dhole, Karanvir Sharma

Director: Umesh Bist

Streaming On: JioHotstar

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 6 episodes of 40 minutes each

After an okayish first season, expectations were not very high for Kajol’s return in The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha Season 2. The initial season was directed by Suparn Verma, and it was a remake of The Good Wife. The second season, starts three months after the first season end. In this season, like any wife, who forgives her husband for the sake of their kids, Kajol’s Noyonika Sen Gupta is leading a happy life with Jisshu Sengupta’s Rajiv.

The Trial Season 2 Review: What’s It About:

However, no matter how much a woman sacrifices, her choices and actions will always be questionable. No matter, how strong she is, she still needs that validation from her peers, kids and family! But this validation does not seem to arrive for Kajol in this entire web series.

The second season of The Trial, is aboslutely unnecessary to begin with. The only thing that works for this show this season is that it is short – only six episodes. That works at times because, Kajol is a brilliant actor. But why waste her talent in something as subpar as this web series is my question!

The Trial Season 2 Review: What Works:

The first season, while not a masterpiece, had a certain focus and raw energy. It was about Noyonika’s reluctant re-entry into the legal world and the immediate fallout of her husband’s scandal. It was fast paced and quick and Kajol led the season with her conviction. However, Season 2, in a misguided attempt to be more ambitious, tries to do too much.

It introduces a political angle, new characters, and a series of disconnected cases, but it fails to weave them into a story that exists along all parallels. The show settles for emotional subplots over legal intensity, and in doing so, loses the very spark that made its predecessor engaging.

The Trial Season 2 Review: Star Performance:

Nobody except for Kajol impresses me in this web series, honestly. Though it came through the actress being a terrific performer. Kajol as Noyonika is the single biggest reason to watch this season. She brings a newfound confidence to the character, moving past the initial hesitant-housewife-turned-lawyer phase. Her performance is fiery when it needs to be, and she convincingly portrays a woman juggling a broken marriage, a high-pressure job, and the well-being of her children. She even tries to lift and hold the broken pieces when the story is crashing every now and then. Meanwhile, Sonali Kulkarni, as a politician, is an absolute scene-stealer. She’s strategic, sharp-tongued, and gives the show a much-needed jolt of energy.

The Trial Season 2 Review: What Doesn’t Work:

The major disappointment with The Trial Season 2 is that it is no longer a courtroom drama. A story that initially started as a courtroom drama barely spends any time in court in season 2. The cases Noyonika takes on are either resolved quickly out of court or lack the fiery, gripping cross-examinations that define the genre. It’s a fundamental failure for a show about the law.

Meanwhile, the storyline of this web series, helmed by Umesh Bist, is a disjointed narrative with messy subplots that do not make sense at all. All the episodes are just woven together with a thread, and it seems like even the director did not watch part 1 of the web series to understand the protagonist!

The Trial Season 2 Review: Last Words:

The climax of Kajol’s web series is very underwhelming, leaving a lot of loose ends and a lot of questions. I really wonder if Noyonika will ever truly get a chance to be the strong, independent woman she’s meant to be. The Trial Season 2 is a mediocre watch, saved only by its powerhouse performances by Kajol and Sonali Kulkarni.

Such an unnecessary and unwanted sequel.

1.5 stars

