Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 30: Achieves 87% Recovery In One Month (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, continues to enjoy its share of audiences even in the 5th week. Despite big Bollywood releases like Cocktail 2, Welcome To The Jungle, Alpha, and Dhamaal 4 hitting theaters, the romantic drama refuses to give up on its run at the Indian box office. In the meantime, it has recovered 87% of the budget after completing one month in theaters. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 30!

How much did Main Vaapas Aaunga earn at the Indian box office in 30 days?

The Bollywood romantic drama scored an estimated 69 lakh on the fifth Saturday, day 30. Compared to day 29’s 35 lakh, it displayed a jump of 97.14%. Overall, it has earned 61.14 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 72.14 crore gross. Considering the slow but steady run, the film has an outside chance of reaching the 70 crore mark in net collections.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 12.25 crore

Week 2 – 22.55 crore

Week 3 – 17.45 crore

Week 4 – 7.85 crore

Day 29 – 35 lakh

Day 30 – 69 lakh

Total – 61.14 crore

Budget and recovery

Main Vaapas Aaunga was reportedly made on a budget of 70 crore, and has earned 61.14 crore net so far. So, in 30 days, the film has recovered 87.34% of its budget. It is facing a deficit of 8.86 crore or 12.66%. Since the film continues to enjoy traction among its target audience, there’s a slight chance of recovering the entire budget and entering the safe zone at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 70 crore

India net collection – 61.14 crore

Recovery – 87.34%

Deficit – 8.86 crore

Deficit% – 12.66%

More about the film

Main Vaapas Aaunga is directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Mohit Choudhary, and Shibhasish Sarkar under the banners of Applause Entertainment, Birla Studios, and Window Seat Films. It was distributed by Birla Studios. It was released in theaters on June 12.

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