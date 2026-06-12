Heera Sara Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Patralekha, Maanvi Gagroo, Shveta Salve, Arif Zakaria, Nishank Noor, Bunty Chopra

Director: Kartik Chaudhry

What’s Good: The lead artists and their chemistry!

What’s Bad: The final outcome and the second half

Loo Break: Anytime you want. It is that slow! Nothing is really happening much here.

Watch or Not?: You can, once it arrives on OTT

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes

User Rating:

There is nothing more heartbreaking in cinema than watching a film that possesses all the right ingredients – a good premise, talented actors, and a soulful core – only for it to get weighed down by its own safe execution. Heer Sara, starring Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo, is a classic example of a good film getting destroyed under its own expectations.

On paper, this drama has the wings to soar high amongst the female-led narratives in cinema. But in reality, the film seems too afraid of heights, choosing to play very safely on the ground and never fully stretching its wings.

Heera Sara Movie Review: Script Analysis

The story of the film is about two girls in their 20’s, Heer (Maanvi Gagroo), an overweight girl, struggling with her weight issues, once her boyfriend decides to get married to someone else without even breaking up with her! On the other hand, there is Sara (Patralekhaa), who is a biker and wants to become an entrepreneur. But she also wants to meet her mother, also a biker, who left home 10 years ago. The two run from home and run into each other, and join each other to reach the same destination – Pondicherry!

But is Heer Sara about this journey? Not sure! Is Heer Sara about the destination? Not sure either! The film never really expands its wings to let us know exactly what it wants to talk about – Queer relationships? LGBTQI+? Independence of women? Women being shamed? Women being judged for their looks and size! Not really sure, but all of these issues club together to become this film directed by debutante Kartik Chaudhary.

Heera Sara Movie Review: Star Performance

The absolute beating heart of Heer Sara is the organic, effortless camaraderie between Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo. Maanvi nails it yet again as the overweight girl who looks confident enough to rule the world on her own terms! She brings her trademark vulnerability and sharp, witty timing to shoulder a shoddy screenplay!

Patralekhaa as Sara makes her modern-day anxieties feel incredibly lived-in. However, she struggles a bit with her accent as Sara, but still manages to sail, despite not coming even close to Maanvi! When the two share the screen, the dialogue flows naturally, and the film treats us to some genuinely warm, comforting moments of sisterhood that hit close to home. But it gets heavily inspired by Jab We Met, and Maanvi suddenly starts behaving like Geet out of the blue in some scene! Probably, that was her brief, else, why would she do that!

Heera Sara Movie Review: Direction, Music

The slice-of-life texture in the first half is breezy and establishes the characters with a lot of promise. But despite being only 1 hour and 30 minutes long, the film crumbles big time in the second half! The screenplay remains frustratingly superficial. We never get to find the soul of this story. The pacing gets sluggish in the second half as it shifts focus to Shweta Salve’s queer drama. Maanvi’s resolve is the saving grace of this film, though!

All the secondary characters in the film are flatly written, existing purely as caricatures to create conflict for Heer and Sara. But even Heer Sara does not feel burdened or worn out by their conflicts! If the film had been a happy-go-lucky one, this would have made sense, but here it seems bizarre! Basically, this film has no purpose whatsoever! It misses the urgency! The film has a few songs but very unforgettable!

Heera Sara Movie Review: The Last Word

The good part is Heer and Sara both lead the narrative confidently as two women starkly different walks of life crossing paths during moments of deep personal crisis. Here is battling societal expectations and the quiet suffocation of an unfulfilled romance, while Sara is a hustler wrestling with loneliness and a broken family! The narrative seems perfect for such a good coming-of-age story, but it disappoints!

The film neither explores female friendships nor broken families! And it runs away from LGBTQI+ as if it is criminal to talk about it openly! It shows us the traumas and pressures but never heals, and self-discovers, or finds solutions to the same!

Heer Sara is one of those films that has heart, but the soul is missing! It is unfortunate that it has to settle for being just okay when it could have been extraordinary. Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo give it their all, but the writing holds them back from delivering meaningful performances.

2 stars.

Heera Sara Trailer

For more movie reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut Leads A Stirring Tribute To The Unsung Heroes Of 26/11

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News