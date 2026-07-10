Moana Box Office Projection: Eyes A Strong Start Amid Weak Pre-Sales ( Photo Credit – Disney )

Moana, the upcoming live-action Disney remake, has been released worldwide today. It has been making news for its weak pre-sales, despite eyeing a strong opening weekend at the worldwide box office. The reviews are also mixed to negative, and it will surely impact the collections in the long run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The critics have given it only 37% on Rotten Tomatoes; however, the audience rating has yet to be revealed. If it impresses the audience this weekend and manages to earn a solid debut, then things might get easier for it. The critics’ consensus on the website reads, “The sea calls to no one in this underwhelming new version of Moana, a rather lifeless endeavor that solidifies its animated predecessor as the superior adventure.”

How much is live-action Moana expected to earn on its opening weekend?

According to Deadline‘s report, Moana is tracking to earn $130 million at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend. It has also been revealed that, initially, the live-action remake was on track to earn around $75 million at the North American box office. However, pre-sales for this live-action were weak, and it had collected $4 million until a few days before its release. Therefore, it is now tracking to earn $60 million domestically in its debut weekend.

Meanwhile, at the overseas box office, the film is expected to rake in between $70 million and $75 million in its opening weekend. Thus, it will kick off its box-office journey with around $130 million in worldwide box-office collections. It is higher than The Little Mermaid, which earned $61 million in its international debut weekend.

How does it stack up against the previous Moana movies?

The OG Moana debuted with $56.5 million over its traditional three-day weekend before finishing its five-day Thanksgiving launch with $82 million at the North American box office. Its sequel, however, shattered holiday records, delivering the biggest Thanksgiving opening in history with $139.8 million over three days and an impressive $225.4 million across the extended five-day frame.

Moana has been released in the theaters on July 10.

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