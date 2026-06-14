Scary Movie 6 is rapidly moving ahead in the franchise’s charts. It has now surpassed the 2nd film in the series and is closer to gaining a spot in the top 3 of the Scary Movie franchise. The movie, however, has witnessed a sharp drop at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the North American box office?

According to the latest numbers, the 6th film has collected $4.8 million on its 2nd Friday at the North American box office. It dropped by a harsh 81.2% drop from its opening day, beating Scary Movie 5’s $2.1 million second Friday gross. In 8 days, the film has collected $74.9 million at the North American box office.

Beats Scary Movie 2 as the franchise’s 3rd highest-grossing film in North America

According to reports, Scary Movie 6 has surpassed the domestic haul of Scary Movie 2 in just 8 days. Scary Movie 2 collected $71.3 million at the North American box office in its theatrical run at the North American box office. Scary Movie’s latest installment has surpassed the second film to become the highest-ranked installment in the franchise.

Check out the Scary Movie installments at the North American box office, ranked from highest to lowest.

Scary Movie – $157 million Scary Movie 3 – $110 million Scary Movie 4 – $90.7 million Scary Movie 6 – $74.9 million Scary Movie 2 – $71.3 million Scary Movie 5 – $32 million

It is tracking to beat Scary Movie 4‘s $90.7 million domestic haul next week, making it the 3rd-highest-grossing film in the franchise. Also, the Anna Faris starrer will cross $100 million in its theatrical run.

More about the film

Scary Movie 6 is tracking to earn between $17 million and $20 million in its second three-day weekend at the North American box office. Globally, the film stands at $129.7 million cume and is expected to cross $150 million this weekend. The parodic comedy horror was released on June 5.

Box office summary

Domestic – $74.9 million

International – $54.8 million

Worldwide – $129.7 million

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