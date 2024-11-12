Rohit Shetty’s cop universe film Singham Again has set the cash registers ringing at the box office despite a mixed response and a neck-to-neck clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhlulaiyaa 3. On its 11th day, the movie’s worldwide collection has surpassed the lifetime collection of Drishyam Again, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Bang Bang. Here’s taking a look at its stellar performance at the box office.

Singham Again Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11

On its 11th day, the Ajay Devgn starrer’s India net collection comes to 230.30 crores*. At the same time, the gross collection of the movie comes to 271.75 crores*. The film’s overseas collection is around 71 crores. This results in the worldwide collection of the Rohit Shetty cop universe film to be 342.75 crores*. The movie is now inching towards the 350 crore milestone.

Singham Again Beats Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2

Ajay Devgn has outdone himself with the Singham Again box office results as the movie has now surpassed the lifetime collections of his 2022 film Drishyam 2. The crime-thriller flick, which also starred Tabu in the lead role, had garnered 339.89 crore. This is not the achievement of the cop universe flick.

Beats Uri And Bang Bang

Apart from this, Singham Again has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bang Bang. The Vicky Kaushal starrer had earned 335.99 crore. At the same time, the Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif film had amassed 340 crore.

However, the movie still needs to witness an upward graph in the collection to survive the stiff competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. For the unversed, the Kartik Aaryan starrer is now leading with its worldwide collection by 0.41% wherein it stands at 344.19 crore. Singham Again has time until the Pushpa 2 release window to at least try to reach till the 400 crore milestone.

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

