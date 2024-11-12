Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again is inching one step closer to success, making each and every crore count at the box office. After 12 days, the film stands at a cumulative total collection of almost 233.80 crore despite registering the lowest earning day on the second Tuesday.

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 12

As per the early trends, the Cop Universe biggie on November 12, the second Tuesday, earned in the range of 3.5 – 4 crore at the box office. This is almost a 30% drop from the previous day, bringing 5 crore on the table.

Rohit Shetty‘s film is very close to uprooting the highest-grossing film of the Cop Universe after surpassing Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, which earned 195 crore at the box office. The highest-grossing film in this Universe is Ranveer Singh’s Simmba!

Singham Again Needs 6.2 crore

Currently, Singham Again needs almost 6.2 crore more at the box office to uproot Simmba’s 240 crore and claim the top spot as the highest-grossing Cop Universe film.

Here is the total collection earned by the Cop Universe films ranked from highest to lowest box office collection in India.

Simmba: 240 crore

Sooryavanshi: 195 crore

Singham Returns: 141 crore

Singham: 100 crore

Interestingly, while Singham Again would claim the #1 spot in this list of highest-grossing Cop Universe films, the box office rankings of these films are also in the order they were released from the closest to the farthest!

300 Crore Club Still Distant

While Singham Again would uproot Simmba’s 240 crore soon, it would still be a long way for the Rohit Shetty film to touch the 300 crore mark!

