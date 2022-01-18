KGF Chapter 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films in India. Being a pan-Indian film, there’s a huge pre-release buzz across the entire country. It stars Yash in a lead role and Sanjay Dutt will be joining the cast as an antagonist.

KGF being a brand already, there are a lot of speculations in the market about the film’s economics, especially budget. Amid all, the one thing that is most discussed is the fees of all the actors involved with KGF 2. It goes without saying, Yash is charging a hefty amount for the film. But exactly how much? Below is all you need to know.

As per the reports flowing in, Yash has charged a whopping 25 crores for KGF Chapter 2. For the unversed, the actor had charged around 15 crores for the prequel. So a hike of 10 crores is really good and much-deserved. Director Prashanth Neel is at the second as he has taken a huge 15 crores for directing a sequel. As Neel is the brain behind all the Rocky saga, he deserves the given money!

At third, is none other than our beloved ‘baba’ Sanjay Dutt. The veteran is making his Sandalwood debut and also marks his pan Indian debut with KGF Chapter 2. The actor has reportedly charged an amount of 9 crores to play Adheera. At fourth is the former Miss Diva Supranational, Srinidhi Shetty. The beauty has charged 3 crores for her part.

Just like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon too is making her first appearance in the franchise. The actress has got a decent amount for her role in the movie. She has reportedly got 1.5 crores.

KGF Chapter 2 releases on 14th April 2022.

