Bollywood’s Tragedy Queen, Meena Kumari has given all of us many amazing movies to reminisce on. In 33 years of her acting career in the industry, the actress was not only known for her hit films but also for her problematic personal life with her husband Kamal Amrohi. The Pakeeza actress was also very close to legendary actress Nargis Dutt. Did you know that Nargis had once jotted down a very emotional column after Kumari’s demise?

Well, if you know then we might have to warn you to keep your tissue box in hand because the column written by Sanjay Dutt’s mother for her close friend will hit you deeply! Read on.

Actress Meena Kumari passed away on 31 March 1972 due to liver cirrhosis. Her death had left actress Nargis Dutt devasted. After Meena’s death, Dutt had written a heart-wrenching column for an Urdu magazine, which she dedicated to her dear friend. Nargis began her column, “Congratulations on your death. I have never said this earlier. Meena, today your baaji (elder sister) congratulates you on your death and asks you to never step into this world again. This place is not meant for people like you”.

In the same column, Nargis Dutt also revealed a horrific anecdote. Nargis revealed that she had once met Meena Kumari with a swollen eye, right after she heard noises of intense violence from her (Meena’s) room. Dutt revealed, “One night I saw her panting in the garden, I told her, ‘Why don’t you rest, you look very tired. She said, ‘Baaji, resting is not in my destiny. I will rest just one time.’ Next day, I saw her eyes were swollen. I caught hold of Kamal Amrohi’s secretary Baqar & spoke to him in direct terms, ‘Why do you people want to kill Meena?’ She has worked enough for your sake, for how long is she going to feed you? He said, when the right time comes, we will rest her.”

Nargis Dutt in her column for the magazine also had revealed that after parting ways with her husband Kamal and fighting alcoholism, Meena Kumari had once found her happiness in actor Dharmendra after he entered her life. However, that happiness was snatched, as Meena was left heartbroken once again, after Dharmendra walked out of her life, owing to some misunderstanding between them.

This was so heartbreaking!

