Get ready to power up! The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 is confirmed after the first chapter was a phenomenal box office hit and a huge audience pleaser. The action-packed adventure brought Mario and Luigi, the beloved Italian plumber, back to the big screen, thanks to a collaboration between Nintendo and Illumination that promises to kick off a fruitful partnership.

Given the immense popularity of the Nintendo franchise, which has garnered billions in video games and merchandise, anything less than a box-office triumph would have been disappointing for this highly anticipated film. However, with a staggering global gross of $1.356 billion, Nintendo and Illumination are set to reunite for further future projects.

Talking about the sequel and spin-offs, Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 is underway. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 Release Date

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 is scheduled to arrive on April 3, 2026. Although it’s a long wait—a full three years since the original movie was released—it will be worth the wait. To announce the release date, Nintendo shared a video.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 Cast

Given The Super Mario Bros. was a family-friendly nature movie, we can expect the return of the same cast for the sequel. The first film starred Chris Pratt as Mario and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. While the movie’s conclusion was thwarting Jack Black’s Bowser schemes, there’s no doubt that he will be back to trouble the Mario Bros.

Although many key characters from the Mario franchise have been cast, Keegan-Michael Key has hinted that new faces will join the sequel. Surprisingly, the first film left out iconic characters like Wario, Waluigi, and Daisy, all of whom could make their debut in the upcoming installment. Additionally, characters from Super Mario Galaxy, particularly the beloved Rosalina, may be introduced.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 Story

The Super Mario Bros. Movie lays the groundwork for a sequel with its intriguing post-credits scene. The first features a shrunken Bowser, confined in a cage at Princess Peach’s castle, indicating that Jack Black’s fan-favorite character will remain a key player in the future film. Moreover, the second scene reveals a Yoshi Egg left behind in Brooklyn, suggesting the beloved dinosaur may appear in the sequel. This twist also implies that Mario and his friends could return to the real world despite their move to the Mushroom Kingdom at the film’s conclusion. All in all, we can expect a lot from Super Mario Bros. Movie 2.

Super Mario Bros. Movie is available to stream on Netflix.

