Tumbadchi Manjula OTT Release Date Update (Photo Credit: YouTube)

The Marathi horror-comedy Tumbadchi Manjula is all set to entertain the audience on OTT after its theatrical run. The film received a positive response from both moviegoers and critics during its release and is now heading to digital streaming for those who missed it on the big screen or want to rewatch it.

Directed by Vividh Koragaonkar, the film blends comedy, supernatural elements, and an emotional story into one entertaining package. With its mix of spooky moments and light-hearted humor, Tumbadachi Manjula emerged as one of the notable Marathi releases of 2026.

Tumbadchi Manjula Cast & Crew

The film is directed by Vividh Korgaonkar and produced by Zee Studios. It features an ensemble cast led by Jitendra Joshi, Om Bhutkar, Makarand Anaspure, Sai Tamhankar, and Usha Nadkarni in pivotal roles.

Tumbadchi Manjula Plot

The story follows Keshav, who tells a harmless lie claiming that he has been possessed by the spirit of a woman named Manjula. What starts as a small excuse soon turns into complete chaos across the village.

As rumors spread, the situation becomes funnier and more complicated, leading to a series of unexpected events. Along with plenty of laughs and spooky moments, the film also touches upon themes like superstition, blind faith, prejudice, and humanity, making it more than just a horror comedy.

Tumbadchi Manjula will begin streaming exclusively on Marathi ZEE5 from August 7, 2026. The digital premiere gives audiences another opportunity to watch one of this year’s successful Marathi films from the comfort of their homes.

The movie will be available in Marathi and is expected to attract viewers looking for a fun family entertainer with a supernatural twist.

Tumbadchi Manjula Trailer

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