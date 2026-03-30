Project Hail Mary has been earning solid numbers at the box office and remains the trending film worldwide in its second weekend as well. Globally, the Ryan Gosling starrer has crossed another major milestone and emerged as Amazon MGM’s highest-grossing film ever. It is expected to earn big at the box office in its theatrical run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Project Hail Mary’s 2nd weekend gross in North America

The Ryan Gosling starrer collected $54.5 million at the domestic box office on its second three-day weekend. It recorded the biggest second three-day weekend ever for a non-franchise film, even surpassing Oppenheimer’s $46.7 million and Dune: Part Two’s $46.2 million second weekend gross. The aci-fi adventure movie has hit $164.3 million in domestic cume.

Project Hail Mary crosses the $300 million milestone worldwide

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando, Project Hail Mary collected a magnificent $54.1 million internationally on its second weekend. It declined by 10.4% from last weekend, showcasing its magnificent hold at the box office. The sci-fi adventure’s overseas collection has reached $136.5 million, bringing its cume to $136.5 million across 83 markets. Allied to the domestic total of $164.3 million, the worldwide collection of Project Hail Mary has crossed the $300 million milestone, with the current cume at $300.8 million.

Surpasses Creed 3 as Amazon MGM’s highest-grossing film ever worldwide

Creed 3, starring Michael B. Jordan, was the highest-grossing film from Amazon MGM at the worldwide box office. It collected $276.1 million worldwide in its theatrical run. Ryan Gosling starrer has surpassed the worldwide haul of Creed 3 to take away its crown.

Project Hail Mary, released on March 20, is tracking to gross between $650 million and $720 million worldwide at the box office during its theatrical run.

Box office summary

Domestic – $164.3 million

International – $136.5 million

Worldwide – $300.8 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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