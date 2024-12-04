Mirzapur is among the most watched and most loved web shows in India. It is among the pioneers who paved the way for OTT in Indian cinema. Having won the hearts of fans on Amazon Prime, the franchise now takes a huge turn. A few weeks ago, the makers announced a movie based on the series, slated for a theatrical release in 2026. Currently titled Mirzapur: The Film, it will see the return of beloved characters like Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu).

The teaser for the film, which shows the main actors returning to their roles, was released along with the announcement. It hints at a larger and more exciting story than what was seen in the series. The producers want to create a film that satisfies fans and adds depth to the Mirzapur universe. Fans have another reason to rejoice, as Guddu Bhaiya has now dropped the latest update for the film.

Ali Fazal says dead people are walking in Mirzapur: The Film.

Ali Fazal, who plays the iconic Guddu Pandit, has dropped hints about Mirzapur: The Film. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Fazal revealed that the storyline might take place in the past. He shared, “Back in time, I suppose. It has to be back in time because there are like some dead people walking.”

He also shared how excited the team was to bring the original band back together: “We are very excited. It’s the OG cast, and we are at the back of the table.” He further discussed how a few other series have made a standalone film: “We are excited to bring it to the theatres. Peaky Blinders also did that. It wasn’t like a one-off or an odd choice of move.”

The film’s ensemble cast, dramatic twists, and high-stakes drama are expected to make Mirzapur: The Film a defining entry in the franchise. As the countdown to 2026 begins, fans can look forward to revisiting the blood-soaked streets of Mirzapur in a format that promises to be even more exhilarating than before.

