Indian cricket team’s asset, Irfan Pathan, after 2012, suddenly vanished from international cricket despite picking 5 wickets. It became his last ODI, and while we never got to know the reasons behind his exile, media reports were rife that the then-captain MS Dhoni was somehow to be blamed for poorly handling Irfan’s situation. The team management and the selectors knew why he took a leave from the team. Later, in 2020, the all-rounder cricketer opened up about the conversation he had with MS Dhoni at the time. Scroll ahead to find out what happened.

Irfan Khan Admits He Talked To MS Dhoni About His Situation

A video clip from five years ago has gone viral once again on social media platforms, in which Irfan Pathan can be seen talking about how he had a conversation with Dhoni in 2008 about his performances and what was affecting the team after hearing what the captain had to say about his bowling in the media. Apparently, MS Dhoni was not impressed with his bowling but when asked he kind of dodged the question.

In an interview with Sports Tak, Irfan Pathan admitted by saying, “Yes, I asked him. During the 2008 Australia series, Mahi bhai’s statement came out in the media that Irfan wasn’t bowling well. So I thought I had bowled well throughout the series, so I went and asked Mahi bhai about this. Sometimes, the statements are twisted in the media, so I also wanted to clarify. So Mahi bhai said, ‘no Irfan, there is nothing like this, everything’s going as per plans.’ When you get a reply like this, then you believe that okay, you do what you can. Also, if you keep asking for explanations again and again after that, you hurt your self-respect.”

Ms dhoni used to select those players who set hukka for him, i denied and i got dropped – Irfan Pathan pic.twitter.com/tlbFPvYZNU — Popa 🇮🇳 (@rafalekohli) September 1, 2025

In the same interview conversation, Irfan further took a sly dig at the skipper and mentioned that he wasn’t someone who would have done anything to please anyone. He added, “I don’t have a habit of setting up hookah in someone’s room or talking about this. Everyone knows. Sometimes, if you don’t speak about it, it’s better. A cricketer’s job is to perform on the field, and that is what I used to focus on.”

The situation was quite dicey when Irfan Pathan had to leave the Indian cricket team. It was quite a loss for us as he was one of the most talented and all-rounder cricketers, but it happened so, and the team saw another great player take an exit.

Now, with the old video going viral on X (previously known as Twitter), people have gone crazy with the memes. Here are a few of them:

MS Dhoni according to Irfan Pathan pic.twitter.com/YZTWlvbplP — memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) September 2, 2025

Msd acording to irfan pathan before selection. pic.twitter.com/BOYOxGW0YF — ARJUN RATHORE (@willeyybanna) September 2, 2025

Irfan Pathan with MS Dhoni😭 pic.twitter.com/7f3Nw3HR9v — Bruce Wayne (@_Bruce__007) September 2, 2025

Well, what are your thoughts?

