In the last few years, concert films have been leaving a strong mark at the box office. The K-pop boy band Stray Kids’ concert film, Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience, was released in North America this Friday. The film has opened at the top of the box office rankings in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, Stray Kids is a popular boy band that has eight members now – Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Woojin, a former member, left the band in 2019. Before the group’s 2017 self-titled reality show began filming, leader Bang Chan personally chose each member to form the band—a rare move in K-pop, where such decisions are typically made by agency executives and creative directors.

Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience’s box office collection on day 1 in North America

According to reports, including Box Office Mojo, Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience collected $3.2 million at the box office in North America on its Friday opening day. The concert movie opened at #1 in the box office rankings in North America across 1,724 theaters only. It is an impressive opening day cume for a K-pop band’s concert film.

Despite a strong opening day, its opening-weekend tracking is bleak. According to Variety’s report, Stray Kids: The dominAte Experience is expected to gross around $5 million at the box office in North America during its opening weekend. It might not be able to hold on to its #1 spot in the domestic rankings.

What is the concert film about?

Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience is a concert film about the K-pop group Stray Kids and their world tour. It focuses on their sold-out show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The film has been released in North America by Crosswalk and Bleecker Street. It was released in the theaters on February 6.

