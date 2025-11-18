Mason Thames has now officially delivered three box office hits in a single year, and his run has turned into a steady climb that few young actors manage so early in their careers. His new release, Regretting You, pushed him even further above in the ranks after exceeding its production cost by a considerable margin.

His earlier releases, Black Phone 2 ($127.7 million) and How To Train Your Dragon ($636.2 million), also kept his momentum alive. Black Phone 2 is still running in theatres alongside Regretting You and has become one of the most successful horror releases of the year. It also stands as the highest-grossing film under the Blumhouse banner this year. His mid-year release, How To Train Your Dragon, reached the list of the top 6 highest-grossing box office films worldwide, adding even more weight to his strong year.

Regretting You Box Office Performance

Regretting You, adapted from a Colleen Hoover novel, was released on October 24 and has so far grossed $82.1 million worldwide. It continues to bring in a solid domestic total of $44.6 million along with an overseas total of $37.5 million. Directed by Josh Booner, the film features Thames alongside his real-life girlfriend Mckenna Grace. It has already become the third-highest-grossing romantic film of the year, ranking behind Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy ($140.4 million) and Materialists ($107.8 million).

The film opened slowly, and early signs created doubts about its long-term performance. The situation, however, changed by the Halloween weekend, when the film suddenly gained momentum and maintained a stable run from that point forward. During its 2nd weekend, which aligned with the Halloween frame, it earned more than $7.8 million from 3,425 theatres. The following weekend, the romantic drama still pulled in $6.6 million even after losing 229 theatres, with only a small weekend drop of 14.9%.

Regretting You Holds Strong Against New Releases

In the past couple of weeks, theatres have been filled with several new releases, including Predator: Badlands, The Running Man, and Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Even with this rising competition, Regretting You held its domestic ground.

The last weekend again proved to be a major win for the film, as it earned more than $3.7 million despite losing another 487 theaters, resulting in a 44.1% dip. It generated more than $1.2 million on Friday, then $1.6 million on Saturday, and nearly $1 million on Sunday, demonstrating the steady support it has received from audiences.

Regretting You is a Box Office Hit After Passing Its Break-Even Target

Regretting You carried a production cost of around $30 million, and it needed about $75 million to clear the general break-even mark. With its current worldwide total, the film has earned more than 9.5% above that mark, turning it into a clear box office hit. The profit margin will grow even more in the coming days. Now, with a strong domestic base and a healthy theatre count, the film is expected to reach the $100 million mark before finishing its theatrical run.

Regretting You Climbs Into the Top 40 Domestic Films of the Year

Regretting You has also entered the top 40 highest-grossing domestic films of the year in the US, per Box Office Mojo. It currently holds the 40th position, sitting below Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale ($44.9 million) by a small margin. It is expected to climb higher as its run continues, giving Colleen Hoover another successful on-screen adaptation following the strong performance of It Ends With Us ($351.4 million).

Regretting You Box Office Summary

North America – $44.6 million

International – $37.5 million

Total – $82.1 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Bugonia Worldwide Box Office: Emma Stone’s Sci-Fi Thriller Breaks Into The Year’s Top 75, Surpassing Universal’s Sports-Horror Flop

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News