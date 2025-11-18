Now You See Me: Now You Don’t opens strongly at the overseas markets. Its opening weekend collection in South Korea is also solid for a Hollywood franchise. It is one of the strongest territories, and earning winning numbers will help the film in the long run. Keep scrolling for the box office numbers.

The movie opened at the top spot in the domestic box office rankings. It has received mixed reviews upon release, but the audience is enjoying it. For the uninitiated, it is the only installment not to feature Michael Caine, as he had retired by then. Ruben Fleischer has directed the heist flick based on a story by Eric Warren Singer and Michael Lesslie.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’s box office collection on its opening weekend in Korea

According to KOBIS, as reported by Variety, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t debuted at #1 in the Korean box office rankings. The film grossed $2.8 million from 435,288 admissions between November 12 and 16. The film has collected a total of $3.8 million, including the previews, at the box office in Korea. The movie played on 1,352 screens and contributed 49.31% revenue share. The film kept Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc at #2 in the Korean box office rankings.

More on the film’s box office collection

Now You See Me 3 collected the franchise’s lowest domestic box office opening in its opening weekend. It earned $21.0 million on its opening weekend. Owing to a strong opening in China, the film’s overseas opening weekend collection is $54.2 million. Allied to the domestic debut collection, the global opening weekend collection is $75.2 million. It is expected to cross the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office.

What is the film about?

The story follows the return of the Four Horsemen as they team up with a new generation of illusionists, delivering mind-bending twists, daring turns, and spellbinding surprises — showcasing magic unlike anything audiences have ever seen on screen. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was released on November 14.

Box Office Summary

North America – $21.0 million

International – $54.2 million

Worldwide – $75.2 million

