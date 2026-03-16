Wuthering Heights is earning solid box-office numbers even after four weeks. Jacob Elordi has surpassed the worldwide haul of his Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney’s R-rated rom-com, Anyone But You. Both are rising stars of Hollywood and are in healthy competition against each other. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Wuthering Heights at the worldwide box office

The Emerald Fennell-helmed movie collected solid numbers on its 5th weekend at the domestic box office despite losing 611 theaters on Friday. The film grossed $1.7 million during its 5th three-day weekend at the North American box office. It went down by 54.1% from last weekend. After five weekends, the domestic total for the movie has reached $81.9 million.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s latest report, Wuthering Heights collected $6 million at the overseas box office on its 5th weekend. It will drop by 31% from last weekend and is running in 78 international markets. Internationally, the film has reached $144.5 million in cume. Adding that to its $81.9 million domestic total, the worldwide cume of the R-rated romance is $226.4 million. It is tracking to earn the $250 million milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $81.9 million

International – $144.5 million

Worldwide – $226.4 million

Surpasses Anyone But You

Anyone But You is one of Sydney Sweeney‘s highest-grossing films worldwide. The R-rated rom-com collected $220.3 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. Wuthering Heights, surpassing Anyone But You, shows that the former is not just doing well for a period drama; it is performing strongly enough to compete with one of the most successful modern romance films at the worldwide box office.

What is the film about?

Wuthering Heights follows the intense and tragic romance between Heathcliff, an orphan taken in by the Earnshaw family, and the strong-willed Catherine Earnshaw. As their bond deepens into a passionate but destructive love, social expectations pull them apart. Years later, Heathcliff returns seeking revenge, setting off a cycle of obsession, heartbreak, and tragedy across generations.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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