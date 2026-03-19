Scream 7 won the global battle against the other Scream movies a few days back, and now it has beaten the highest-grossing Scream movie at the domestic box office as well. The slasher film has been earning record dailies in the franchise. The film is on track to reach $110 million in domestic cume. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Scream movie will set a new record at the box office with its collection for the franchise. It is showing strong performance at the theaters, earning considerably more than its modest production cost. The film can boast of its box office performance, as it is in the profitable range.

Scream 7’s domestic total after the 3rd Tuesday

The Discounted Tuesdays boost film ticket sales and, in turn, collections. The Neve Campbell starrer Scream 7 earned the franchise’s biggest 3rd Tuesday at the box office in North America. It is more than Scream VI’s $925k. Scream 7 dropped by 31.2% only from last Tuesday, bringing the domestic total to $108.8 million.

Surpasses Scream VI’s domestic total as the highest-grossing film in the franchise in North America

Scream VI, released in 2023, held the record for being the highest-grossing Scream movie at the domestic box office until this Monday. On Tuesday, the 7th film usurped the top spot from Scream VI, beating it with a domestic total of $108.8 million [via Box Office Mojo]. Scream VI collected this domestic total in 56 days, while the 7th film has beaten it in less than 20 days.

Check out the domestic total of the Scream movies

Scream 7 – $108.6 million Scream VI – $108.4 million Scream – $103.0 million Scream 2 – $101.3 million Scream 3 – $89.1 million Scream – $81.6 million Scream 4 – $38.2 million

Scream 7 has crossed the $175 million mark worldwide, and its global total is $175.8 million. The film was released on February 27 and is tracking to earn $200 million worldwide.

Box office summary

Domestic – $108.6 million

International – $67.1 million

Worldwide – $175.7 million

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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