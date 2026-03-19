Hoppers has been raking in record numbers in the dailies for original animations for over a decade. The film has once again earned strong numbers at the domestic box office on Tuesday, pushing it closer to beating the Oscar-nominated Dreamworks animation, The Wild Robot. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The animated feature has grossed more than $173 million worldwide and is now chasing the $200 million milestone. The film still has a few more days to rule the box office, as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be released next month. It will have the most impact on this Pixar animation.

Hoppers’ box office collection on its 2nd Tuesday in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Hoppers collected a solid $5.2 million at the domestic box office on its second Tuesday. It has scored the biggest second Tuesday ever for an original animation in over a decade. It shot up by 15.6% from last Tuesday and has once again outgrossed The Wild Robot and others. After its second Tuesday, the domestic total of the animated movie is $95.8 million.

How much more does it need to beat The Wild Robot?

The Wild Robot was released in 2024 and was DreamWorks’ most nominated film at the Oscars. It collected $143.9 million at the domestic box office. It collected this sum across 126 days at the domestic box office. The Pixar original is less than $50 million away from surpassing The Wild Robot’s domestic haul. Hoppers is tracking to earn between $180 million and $220 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. Therefore, the film will soon surpass The Wild Robot. It needs a 50.1% jump only to achieve its goal.

Internationally, the animation is tracking to earn $100 million, and it has a cume of $78.0 million. Allied to the domestic total of $95.8 million, the film’s worldwide gross hits $173.8 million cume. It is set to hit $200 million in its third weekend. Hoppers is expected to earn record numbers among original movies in its original run. It was released on March 6.

Box office summary

Domestic – $95.8 million

International – $78.0 million

Worldwide – $173.8 million

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