Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force yet again lost the race to Fighter on the second Saturday after entering the 100 crore club in 8 days. In 8 days, the film has registered a ticket sale of 1.54 million. However, on the 9th day, the ticket sales of the film have not been able to match Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan and Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter!

Shaitaan and Fighter were the two superstar releases of 2024 in the first quarter, and both of them registered a ticket sale better than Akshay Kumar’s film, which arrived in 2025.

Sky Force Day 9 Ticket Sales

On the 9th day, February 1, the second Saturday, Sky Force registered a ticket sale of 39K from 8 AM to 3 PM. This is almost 45% less sales than what Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter registered on the second Saturday on BMS from 8 AM to 3 PM.

While Fighter registered a ticket sale of 71K on BMS on the second Saturday of its release, Shaitaan registered 64K ticket sales. Both the numbers are the ticket sales recorded from 8 AM to 3 PM and are much higher than the 39K sold tickets by Sky Force.

Deva Impact Affects Sky Force?

While the individual sales of the film are still higher than Deva‘s, Akshay Kumar’s film could not match other biggies due to Deva’s arrival since his war drama got only a 1-week solo window at the box office. Deva’s arrival might definitely impact Sky Force, but is the impact big enough? Only the official numbers might paint a clear picture.

Here are the total ticket sales for Sky Force on BMS.

Pre Sales: 148.02K

1st Friday: 192.66K

1st Saturday: 299.48K

1st Sunday: 294.95K

1st Monday: 110.15K

1st Tuesday: 116.47K

1st Wednesday: 139.33K

1st Thursday: 124.41K

2nd Fri: 115.16K

Total: 1.54 Million

