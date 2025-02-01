Deva Box Office Day 2: Shahid Kapoor Witnesses 17% Growth In Ticket Sales

Shahid Kapoor’s Deva is sticking to the pace at the box office on the second day after an opening of 5.78 crore on the first day. On the second day, February 1, the morning occupancy of the film was registered as 5.84%.

Interestingly, the morning occupancy of the cop film on the second day was at par with the morning occupancy of the opening day, which was recorded 5.87%. Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor‘s film has also witnessed a growth in the ticket sales on BMS.

Deva Box Office Day 2 Ticket Sales

On the second day, Saturday, February 1, Deva registered a ticket sale of 33.3K from 8 AM to 4 PM. This is an increase of almost 17% from the previous day, which registered 28.4K ticket sales from 8 AM to 4 PM on the opening day, January 30, on BMS.

The ticket sales per hour for the film are maintaining a pace of 5 – 6K booked tickets per hour on BMS. Interestingly, the film might beast during the evening and the night shows owing to the Sunday Holiday tomorrow.

Deva Opening Ticket Sales

On the opening day, Deva registered ticket sales of 88K on BMS, turning the second-highest BMS ticket sales on the opening day. It stands behind the opening day ticket sales of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, which registered 193K ticket sales. Out of this, almost 46K tickets were sold at discounted prices.

Check out the opening day ticket sales of all the Hindi films of 2025 on BMS.

Sky Force: 193K Deva: 88K Emergency: 87K Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 74K Fateh: 67K Azaad: 40K

