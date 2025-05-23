Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi have arrived in theatres with their sci-fi romantic comedy, Bhool Chuk Maaf. It is the leading choice of audience compared to the other new releases Kapkapiii and Kesari Veer. There’s been an impressive growth in the last 24 hours. Scroll below for the final advance booking update!

How much did Bhool Chuk Maaf earn in advance booking?

In the last 24 hours, Karan Sharma’s directorial has witnessed a massive surge of 137% in ticket sales. Bhool Chuk Maaf has made advance bookings worth 88 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. Given the massive turmoil around its theatrical/ OTT release, which created a lot of confusion, the figures are notable!

Around 49K+ tickets have been sold all across the nation in final pre-sales. Delhi-NCR is the best-performing region, with ticket sales worth 22 lakhs. It is followed by Bengaluru (9 lakh) and Mumbai (6.80 lakh). All eyes are now on the early reviews and spot bookings throughout the opening day!

#1 choice of audience among new releases!

Today, i.e on May 23, 2025, as many as three movies have released in Bollywood. Bhool Chuk Maaf will be competing against Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor’s Kapkapiii and Suniel Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi, and Vivek Oberoi’s Kesari Veer at the box office.

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer remained the go-to choice of audience in advance booking, with a considerable margin from the other two releases.

Take a look at the final advance booking for Bollywood movies releasing on May 23, 2025 (excluding blocked seats):

Bhool Chuk Maaf: 88 lakhs Kesari Veer: 16 lakhs Kapkapiii: 4 lakh

More about Bhool Chuk Maaf

The science fiction romantic comedy also features Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi as the leading pair. Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, and Ishtiyak Khan, among others, play pivotal roles.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is produced by Maddock Films, in association with Amazon MGM Studios, in their Indian film debut.

