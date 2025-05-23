After all the drama, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf has finally arrived on the big screen. Initially, the film had decent buzz, but it went downhill due to the controversy. Since the Bombay High Court instructed the makers that they can’t skip theatrical release at the eleventh hour, the family entertainer is now out in theatres. But are things looking good from the box office perspective? Let’s discuss it below in the day 1 prediction report!

Suffers due to the controversy over OTT release

Honestly speaking, this Bollywood sci-fi romantic comedy had built a decent hype after the trailer opened to mostly favorable reactions from the viewers. However, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the makers decided to cancel the theatrical release and opt for direct OTT release. This gave rise to a drama between Maddock Films and PVR INOX. Also, a perception was created that the makers were skipping the theatrical release due to poor response in pre-sales. This affected the film negatively to an extent.

Low buzz on the ground

Bhool Chuk Maaf isn’t in a good situation at present. There isn’t much awareness surrounding the film, and the overall buzz is generally low. There’s a lack of interest among the audience, which could be seen through underwhelming advance booking trends. So, it entirely depends on word-of-mouth to attract footfall.

Goodwill of Maddock to help the film

The favorable thing is that Bhool Chuk Maaf has the goodwill of Maddock Films, which returns after Chhaava’s tremendous success. In the post-pandemic era, Maddock is rising to the top after delivering consecutive big-money spinners, and it has built a brand value among a section of the audience. This could help the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer garner some attention.

Minimal competition

Also, there’s minimal competition for this romantic comedy. Today, Kesari Veer and Kapkapiii have also arrived in theatres, but there’s no buzz for either of these films.

Day 1 prediction of Bhool Chuk Maaf

Considering all factors, Bhool Chuk Maaf will likely earn 3.50-4.50 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. This would be considered a low start, and a big blow for Maddock Films, whose Chhaava opened at 33.10 crore net on a non-holiday.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): 137% Growth In Last 24 Hours, #1 Choice Among New Bollywood Releases!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News