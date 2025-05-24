Telugu action drama Khaleja is set for a re-release in theatres on May 30, 2025. Mahesh Babu and Anushka Shetty starrer is enjoying massive pre-release hype, with huge surge in ticket sales on BookMyShow. Scroll below for the latest advance booking update for day 1 at the Indian box office.

Khaleja re-release box office day 1 advance booking

Trivikram Srinivas‘ directorial was a box office flop back in 2010. However, it gained cult-classic status over the years and is now considered one of the greatest Telugu films ever made. Now that it is coming back to theatres, Mahesh Babu fans are over the moon.

As per the latest update at 1:30 PM, Khaleja re-release has made advance booking sales worth 27.21 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats). Over 20K tickets have already been sold across the leading South regions. Hyderabad is currently the best-performing circuit, followed by Bengaluru and Vijayawada.

Will Khaleja re-release create history in Hyderabad?

Mahesh Babu led Murari holds the crown of best advance booking sales for a re-release film in Hyderabad. It made pre-sales of 1.50 crores gross.

With 6 days to go, it is to be seen whether Khaleja manages to surpass Murari and re-writes history for Mahesh Babu.

Check out the top advance booking sales among re-releases in Hyderabad:

Murari: 1.50 crores

Gabbar Singh: 1.30 crores

In order to beat Murari, Khaleja must show a 455% improvement in advance booking. Given the current buzz, the bookings will only show a massive surge and hopefully new milestones will be unlocked!

Khaleja US Pre-Sales

Mahesh Babu’s cult-classic is re-releasing worldwide on May 30, 2025. At the US box office, it has registered pre-sales of $10.5K so far. It is showing favorable trends and is expected to showcase good growth in coming days.

