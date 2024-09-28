After Reynolds’ 2007 breakup with Alanis Morissette, their romance began. They got engaged in 2008 and planned a laid-back wedding on Vancouver Island in September. Unfortunately, their happily-ever-after didn’t end happily, as is so often in Hollywood.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Johansson gave some interesting clues about their breakup. She implied that professional rivalry had a significant role, but she refrained from naming people. “Being with another actor is challenging,” she remarked. There may be a competitive thing.” It appears that the Hollywood hustle was a key factor in their split.

This new information provides some intriguing background to their previous romance, even if Johansson and Reynolds have moved on (she is now married to art dealer Romain Dauriac, and he is blissfully married to Blake Lively). Their formal statement about their breakup was simple: “We’ve decided to end our marriage”—a result of “long and careful consideration on both our parts.”

It appears that the Hollywood grind played a larger role in their romance than previously thought. Who would have thought that the business world could be loaded with pressure?

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds’ Relationship: Behind the Glamour, a Struggle for Warmth

Johansson and Reynolds’ relationship wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. While their official divorce statement painted a picture of amicable separation, sources close to the former couple say otherwise.

According to InTouch Weekly, their relationship lacked warmth due to their strong personalities. The insider revealed, “They’re both strong-willed and stubborn people. There was a lack of warmth between them, that was troubling. He can be an overbearing control freak. He’s more traditional, and she’s more independent. When he wanted her there, he expected her to drop everything and come to him. She got tired of the double standard.”

Johansson herself hinted at the strain during a 2009 interview with Time Out New York. She admitted, “We have no time for dates. We work and then go home, and I, anyway, just stare at the wall for a few hours before I go to sleep…Like in any profession, it’s difficult. You want to make sure you have time to invest in your family. It’s a challenge, but it’s worth it.”

So, it seems their Hollywood hustle played a significant role in the coldness of their relationship.

