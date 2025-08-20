Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 is swinging in full flow after an unexpected tonal shift that elevated it from a light harem sitcom into a sophisticated anime about dreams, responsibilities, and filmmaking. The third season framed Kazuya as a producer and Mizuhara as the actress at the center of a crowdfunded project, expanding the anime series beyond dating antics.

Instead of relying only on romantic misunderstandings, the story explored Japan’s independent film culture, from arduous planning to delicate execution. Though Mizuhara’s silver screen debut exists only within fiction, one real Japanese production embodies the same spirit. That film not only redefined genre conventions but also inspired Kazuya’s bold choice in the anime.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 Blur-ray Illustration. pic.twitter.com/1p6WkMdCMf — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) August 16, 2025

One Cut of the Dead is Not Your Typical “of the Dead” Series Entry

Its international title, One Cut of the Dead, may echo George Romero’s zombie lineage, yet this project takes a different route altogether. Known in Japan as “Kamera o Tomeru na!,” the 2017 flick unspools across three distinct acts. The opening sequence appears to be a low-budget zombie shoot presented in a single continuous take, immersing viewers in a horror spectacle that cascades across 40 minutes without interruption.

Soon after, the structure flips and expands, revealing layers behind the first act and reframing what the audience believed it was watching. The result is a triple-meta experiment: a film within a film within another film, each part redefining the other, and why and how the single continuous shot was aspired and actualized.

Now Watching: One Cut of the Dead (2017) pic.twitter.com/thnNutvLfm — rachel ciccone (taylor’s version) (@rachsapartment) August 15, 2025

A 100% Fresh Hit That Redefined Global Appeal

Rotten Tomatoes records a perfect 100% critics score for One Cut of the Dead, rendering it one of the most acclaimed Japanese horror comedies of the last decade. Its clever transitions from chaotic gore to sharp industry satire captured the imagination of filmmakers worldwide, leading to remakes in France and planned adaptations elsewhere. It was also hailed by Hollywood powerhouses, including Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright.

The film’s tempestuous climax delivers a frenzy of energy, as technical trickery, creative improvisation, and pure teamwork erupt in a final act that doubles as a love letter to independent cinema. Any viewer with an appreciation for the process of filmmaking will recognize the adrenaline that fuels its last stretch.

Always nice to see a horror comedy do something a little different and I was delighted to discover mid way through ‘ONE CUT OF THE DEAD’ that it was a zombie film mixed up with Michael Frayn’s play ‘Noises Off’. Super funny and super sweet. Deserves its monster success. Do see! pic.twitter.com/GJl5qxE2wa — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 3, 2019

How One Cut of the Dead Guided Rent-a-Girlfriend of All Things

In Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 12, “Girlfriend and Me,” Kazuya faces despair at Mizuhara standing on the verge of losing both her dream and her grandmother. Ready to exhaust every option, his gaze locks onto a billboard modeled after One Cut of the Dead. The poster highlights the word “crowdfunding,” insinuating the idea in his head to rally donations for Mizuhara’s project.

What begins as a desperate plea online turns into the lifeline of the anime’s next chapter. By Season 3, Kazuya’s campaign funds the production, leading to the deeply moving payoff where Mizuhara finally shows her film to her grandmother Sayuri on her deathbed.

Love is in the air! ❤️ Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 heads to Crunchyroll this July! pic.twitter.com/Uvxpx1m3QZ — Rent-A-Girlfriend (@rentgirlfriend) May 21, 2023

Where to Watch One Cut of the Dead and Rent-a-Girlfriend?

One Cut of the Dead is currently available on Shudder and AMC+ in the United States, with digital rentals through Apple TV. Meanwhile, all four seasons of Rent-a-Girlfriend are available for streaming in India.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: 12 Christopher Nolan Movies Ranked: From Tenet To Inception

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News