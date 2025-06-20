The journey has now become challenging for Akshay Kumar led Housefull 5 at the Indian box office. The much awaited moment is here as it has surpassed Raid 2 to emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. However, there’s strong competition now from Sitaare Zameen Par, which has led to a considerable drop. Scroll below for day 15 early trends!

Housefull 5 Box Office Day 15 Early Estimates

As per the early trends, Housefull 5 has earned 1.5-2 crores on day 15. A drop was expected ahead of the third weekend but there are bigger roadblocks. Sitaare Zameen Par has stolen a chunk of the show count along with the footfalls. Aamir Khan‘s film has opened to a favorable response, which poses a further threat.

Compared to the second Thursday, Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial has witnessed a 33-50% drop in box office collections. The net earnings in India will land around 178.59-179.09 crores. The upcoming weekend will definitely improve earnings but the comedy thriller must hold its momentum amid the obstacles.

Take a look at the Housefull 5 box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 133.58 crores

Week 2: 43.51 crores

Day 15: 1.5-2 crores (estimates)

Total: 178.59-179.09 crores

Housefull 5 is now the #2 Bollywood grosser of 2025

It would be safe to say that Akshay Kumar and team have done the impossible, considering the highly polarised reviews. Housefull 5 has surpassed the earnings of Raid 2 (178.96 crores) to emerge as the second-highest grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It is now only behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which an impossible feat.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (net collections) below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Raid 2 – 178.77 crores Housefull 5 – 178.59-179.09 crores (estimates) Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores

Is Housefull 5 a success?

Sajid Nadiadwala’s production is mounted at a cost of 225 crores. It still has to cover a considerable margin to achieve the breakeven stage and gain the success verdict.

