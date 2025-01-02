Known for her glamorous Instagram aesthetic, the Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian has been outed as the queen of AI-generated photos. She has consecutively faced backlash and criticism from her fans for the same.

Over 25 percent of Khloe Kardashian’s Posts are AI-Generated

A recent report by tech company Freepik revealed that over a quarter of her posts have been digitally altered—a statistic that’s more jaw-dropping than some of her selfies.

Khloe’s penchant for filters and Photoshop has sparked plenty of chatter, with critics joking that she looks completely different than she did when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E! in 2007.

Fans have even claimed her edits are so extreme that spotting the unfiltered Khloé is becoming a rare occurrence.

Reason for Khloe Kardashian’s Obsession of Going Under the Knife

For years, the Kardashians have tried to keep cosmetic surgery procedures under wraps, crediting their impressive outlook to the result of their ‘supposed’ hard work like diet, exercise, or makeup.

Although Khloe has been open about a few tweaks—like Botox, fillers, and a nose job—rumors swirl about additional procedures that have transformed her look.

Experts speculate everything from brow lifts to forehead adjustments, suggesting her makeover might be less about makeup and more about maintaining a competitive edge in the Kardashian beauty arms race.

Even the storylines in her reality shows have a touch of fiction. Khloe has confessed to “fake trying” to get pregnant with ex-husband Lamar Odom during their time on the show, proving that sometimes, the drama isn’t entirely real.

Khloe Kardashian is redefining what it means to blur the lines between reality and fantasy, with AI-altered photos, surgically enhanced features, and carefully curated narratives

At this point, fans aren’t sure whether to call it reality TV or a virtual reality series.

