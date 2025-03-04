It was a big night for Hollywood. Every A-lister attended the Oscars ceremony, showcasing their fashionable attire. After the event, celebs dressed up for the second time for the Vanity Fair after-party, and many actors and models who couldn’t attend the main event walked the red carpet looking gorgeous. Selena Gomez, who appeared at both the ceremonies, had a near-miss with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber. Was that an intentional move?

Everyone knows Gomez’s history with Justin Bieber. After parting ways, the Baby singer married supermodel Hailey Rhode, and the Only Murders in the Building actress got into a relationship with Benny Blanco. Now, a close source recently revealed that Gomez avoided Bieber at the after-party because the singer-turned-actress has learned to prioritize herself in the name of self-care.

In an interview with Life & Style, the insider explained, “Selena looked gorgeous and felt amazing at the Oscars, and she wasn’t going to let anything ruin her special night. She’s gotten a lot better at avoiding drama, and that means falling into any traps that could cause any negative buzz or unnecessary anxiety for her.” The source further confirmed, “So yes, while she didn’t obsess about it, avoiding a potential Hailey Bieber viral moment was in the back of her head. It’s not always possible, but she’s learned to avoid potentially awkward moments. If she had bumped into her, she definitely would have said hello.”

The insider continued, “Selena has nothing against Hailey, that’s never really been her focus, and she’s certainly way over the long-standing trend of pitting women against each other. So, not putting herself in a situation like that is just about self-care and not giving haters any ammunition. She only wishes the best for Hailey, Justin and their new baby. Selena’s Oscar night was all about good vibes, celebrating her film Emilia Pérez and her costars, and the industry she loves.”

The Daily Mail was the one that reported that Selena Gomez might have avoided an encounter with Hailey Bieber. A source noted that she didn’t want 100 stories to be born out of their interaction. For those who don’t know, Selena, who attended the Oscars in a nude pink gown, changed into a sparkly black strapless gown featuring a lot of sequins. She paired it up with a diamond choker and dainty studs. On the other hand, Hailey also wore an identical strapless gown, but her outfit didn’t have sequins and featured a satin bow on her waistline.

While Selena Gomez attended the Oscars with Benny Blanco, Justin Bieber opted out of it. Well, what are your thoughts about Selena avoiding Hailey at the after-party moment?

