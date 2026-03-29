Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is truly a force to be reckoned with at the Indian box office. Drumrolls, please, because in only 11 days, the Eid 2026 release has entered the 800 crore club at the Indian box office. Exciting times are ahead as it is now competing against the OG Dhurandhar. Scroll below for the early trends!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 11 Early Estimates

According to early trends, Dhurandhar: The Revenge accumulated 68-71 net on day 11, across all languages. It has witnessed a further increase from 64 crore garnered on the previous day. That’s not it; Aditya Dhar’s directorial has also recorded the highest second Sunday collection in Hindi cinema by beating Dhurandhar (58.20 crore).

There’s no competition at the domestic box office, apart from Project Hail Mary and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. In fact, there’s nothing to worry about as Ranveer Singh starrer is dominating the ticket windows. With the reported postponement of Bhoot Bangla, only the sky is the limit for Dhurandhar 2, which refuses to slow down anytime soon. The total box office collection in India will land around 864-867 crore.

Beats the lifetime of Pushpa 2 (Hindi)

Dhurandhar 2 has achieved another big milestone! The spy action thriller has surpassed the Hindi lifetime of Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2 (836.09 crore) to emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Records the highest second Sunday collection in Hindi cinema!

We may have lost count of the number of records Dhurandhar 2 has broken in its 11 day long run. On the second Sunday, it surpassed every single Hindi film to score the highest collection. It left behind the 2025 Dhurandhar, which had surpassed Pushpa 2 with earnings of 58.20 crore.

Check out the top 5 highest second Sunday collections of all time in Bollywood/ Hindi cinema (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 68-71 crore (estimate) Dhurandhar: 58.20 crore Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 54 crore Chhaava: 41.1 crore Stree 2: 40.75 crore Gadar 2: 38.90 crore

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