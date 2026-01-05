A new week has arrived, and with it comes a fresh lineup of films and TV shows competing for your watchlist. If you are wondering what to watch and when it is releasing, consider this your guide to planning the week ahead. From a YouTuber-led reality competition to a chilling multi-perspective horror thriller and a series that revisits India’s past, this week offers a broad mix of titles. Scroll down to explore the plots, release dates, streaming platforms, and trailers, and decide what deserves a spot on your watch list.

JioHotstar

Weapons (English) – January 8, 2026

Weapons is a multi-perspective horror story told in a nonlinear manner. The narrative begins with the children of a class, except one, waking up in the middle of the night and walking out of their homes without a trace. They go missing completely. Where did they go? Who took them? How did they all decide to leave at the same time? Is the teacher involved, and why was one child left behind? Is the town hiding something?

A Thousand Blows Season 2 (English) – January 9, 2026

Set in the 1880s, this period crime drama returns to the brutal world of boxing and the criminal underworld. Taking place nearly a year after the events of the first season, the story unfolds in London’s East End, where a power vacuum has emerged. With rival factions circling, Mary Carr steps back in, determined to reclaim her crown.

The Pitt Season 2 (English) – January 9, 2026

Dr. Michael Robinavitch is preparing for a three-month sabbatical, with everything carefully arranged in advance. However, at the last moment, a cyberattack cripples the hospital’s systems, forcing the entire facility to revert to analogue operations. As the crisis unfolds, long-standing issues within the healthcare system surface, alongside the personal struggles of the staff and the mounting medical challenges faced by the patients.

SonyLIV

Freedom at Midnight Season 2 (Hindi) – January 9, 2026

A dramatized version of India’s history, set as freedom draws near. The colonial power is preparing to leave in a hurry, but before doing so, it must divide the country into three parts: East Pakistan, West Pakistan, and India in between. How could such a division be carried out in so little time, and what mistakes were made along the way? The aftermath of those seemingly small decisions, lines drawn on paper, went on to affect countless lives for generations, permanently altering the fortunes of many.

Netflix

De De Pyaar De 2 (Hindi) – January 9, 2026

De De Pyaar De 2 is about a woman in her late twenties and a man in his early fifties who fall in love, a relationship that immediately runs into social resistance in India due to the significant age gap. Initially, the woman’s family appears open-minded, agreeing to accept the relationship based solely on the knowledge that the man is divorced. However, when the father finally meets him, the family’s supposedly progressive stance quickly crumbles. His age is deliberately concealed during the meeting, and in a desperate attempt to stop the marriage, the family even hires the woman’s childhood friend to seduce her and break the relationship.

HIS & HERS (English) – January 9, 2026

Based on a novel by Alice Feeney, this psychological thriller centers on a murder that shocks the protagonist’s hometown. The protagonist is a reporter whose ex-husband happens to be the lead investigator on the case, a situation that immediately creates tension. As she begins digging into the crime, he strongly objects to her involvement. With secrets buried deep, everyone becomes a suspect, including the reporter herself and the man leading the investigation.

People We Meet on Vacation (English) – January 9, 2026

It follows a ten-year journey of two people and how they change over the course of their lives. The journey begins in their late teens, when they go on a vacation together. Every subsequent summer, they meet again for another vacation somewhere around the world. They are not romantically involved, at least for the most part, but something eventually comes between them, forcing their relationship to either fade away or evolve in order to survive.

Prime Video

The Night Manager Season 2 (English) – January 11, 2026

In this espionage thriller, the second season arrives nearly a decade after the first, though within the story, only eight years have passed. Jonathan Pine is no longer working in the field after the events of season one, but he is forced to return to the game to infiltrate the organization of a Colombian arms dealer. Meanwhile, the British government’s intelligence agency itself comes under suspicion for allegedly supporting the dealer’s operations.

Beast Games season 2 (English) – January 7, 2026

Mr Beast is back with a new season of the reality competition Beast Games. The reward money is 5 million, and the show brings together 100 of the most physically strong contestants to face off against 100 of the most intelligent ones. The question remains: who will win this mind versus muscle battle?

Zee5

Mask (Tamil) – January 9, 2026

Money meant for the upcoming election has been stolen from Bhumi’s custody, prompting her to hire a morally bankrupt private detective to investigate the missing funds. However, nothing is as straightforward as it seems.

hoichoi

Kaalratri Season 2 (Bengali) – January 9, 2026

The second season of this thriller series picks up immediately after the wedding shown in the first season. In the aftermath of her husband’s murder, Debi finds herself trapped inside the Roy Barman mansion, where the children of the household are being killed. Debi forms an alliance with DSP Satyaki Sanyal to uncover what is really happening within the mansion.

Lionsgate play

The Thing with Feathers (English) – January 9, 2026

This psychological drama follows a father grappling with the sudden death of his wife while struggling to care for his two children. Consumed by grief, his loss begins to take on a physical presence, whether real or imagined, one that he can clearly see. As he confronts this manifestation of sorrow, the story explores how he copes with his trauma and the impact it has on his children.

