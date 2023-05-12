Singer-songwriter Katy Perry was among the biggest stars who performed at King Charles III’s coronation concert along with stars such as Lionel Richie and Steve Winwood. While fans must be assuming that the aforementioned stars took a fat paycheck home, it is actually the opposite. Katy, Lionel, and Steve actually performed at the coronation concert for absolutely free, as claimed by a new report in a leading publication. Read on to know more.

Katy Perry also made headlines when she got brutally trolled for not being able to find her seat during King Charles III’s coronation ceremony. The singer later took to Twitter to clarify that she eventually got her seat.

Speaking of the latest, a report in the Daily Mail has claimed that Katy Perry, along with Lionel Richie and Steve Winwood, got no payments for their performance at King Charles III’s coronation concert. According to the report, BBC was unexpectedly stingy to the stars who performed. The stars were also not picked up for air travel, meaning they paid the entire travel expense on their own. New reports suggest that Katy Perry and Lionel Richie apparently travelled to the UK by private jet. Katy, in fact, also got her mother along, which means she also paid her expenses.

The publication also reported that the BBC studios provided a hair and make-up team to work on all artists, but those who wanted to bring their own which included Katy Perry- had to fund this themselves.

Katy Perry, along with her fiance Orlando Bloom, landed at the coronation ceremony. At the concert, Perry looked stunning in a gold gown designed by the British label Vivienne Westwood. The Grammy-nominated singer reportedly brought a 50-strong entourage, including dancers, stylists and lighting specialists, which took up five dressing rooms.

For the unversed, the King Charles III coronation concert was produced by the BBC’s commercial arm, BBC Studios, and was sold to 100 countries around the world.

