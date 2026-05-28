Steven Spielberg has returned to the UFO genre with his highly anticipated upcoming film Disclosure Day, releasing on June 12. Starring Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor, the film features Margaret as a psychic-linked bystander and Daniel, a targeted whistleblower on a mission to expose a massive government conspiracy. However, an extraordinary extraterrestrial event changes their plans and alters human history forever.

Some critics and journalists in Hollywood have seen early screenings of the film and are hailing praises upon Steven Spielberg’s latest release. Here’s what they are saying:

Disclosure Day First Reactions On The Social Media Platform X

Steven Weintraub, editor-in-chief at Collider, took to X and expressed that he “was lucky enough to see the film without knowing anything,” and he recommends that everyone do the same. “Stop watching the trailers. The one thing I will say: Emily Blunt is incredible. I know big summer movies aren’t usually the kinds of performances that get awards-season attention, but once people see what she does in this…”, wrote Steven.

In a shock to absolutely no one, Steven Spielberg has delivered another towering home run with #DisclosureDay.

I could go on and on about what I loved, but I was lucky enough to see the movie knowing almost nothing, and I strongly recommend you do the same. Stop watching the… pic.twitter.com/a0ZJU8miYw — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 27, 2026

Bill Bria, a writer at Slashfilm, also hailed Emily and Josh’s performances. “Breathtaking compositions, David Koepp’s X-FILES-meets-The Bible script is one big high-wire act, Emily Blunt’s most accomplished performance, John Williams’ best score in years. Riveting, moving stuff,” wrote Bill.

THE PEOPLE ARE STARVED FOR THE TRUTH. https://t.co/plXBuBZIJv pic.twitter.com/QGcXzlzFWj — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) May 27, 2026

Jim Hemphill, feature writer at IndieWire, took to X writing, “Disclosure Day is top-tier Spielberg, as exhilarating as Raiders but with the emotional texture & increased ambition of his post-9/11 work. Right from the opening, Spielberg lays down the gauntlet and reminds you that he does this stuff better than anybody in the history of film.”

DISCLOSURE DAY is top tier Spielberg, as exhilarating as RAIDERS but with the emotional texture & increased ambition of his post-9/11 work. Right from the opening Spielberg lays down the gauntlet and reminds you that he does this stuff better than anybody in the history of film. https://t.co/Q8ZAWAZE0J — Jim Hemphill (@JimmyHemphill) May 27, 2026

Germain Lussier, a writer at Gizmodo, couldn’t stop heaping praises at the film, calling it a dense roller coaster ride. “I loved Disclosure Day,” wrote Germain on X, adding, “A dense roller coaster ride blending chase film, love story & mystery, all wrapped in sci-fi wonder. It’s Spielberg’s best film in 20 years, filled w/ all the magic that makes his films so special, plus an all-time character/performance by Emily Blunt.”

I loved #DisclosureDay. A dense roller coaster ride blending chase film, love story, & mystery, all wrapped in sci-fi wonder. It’s Spielberg’s best film in 20 years, filled w/ all the magic that makes his films so special, plus an all-time character/performance by Emily Blunt. pic.twitter.com/cidIVruAtr — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 27, 2026

Taking to X, freelance critic Tessa Smith lauded the film, terming it as “absolutely phenomenal.” “Truly something special. I was hanging onto every word, captivated by the story as it all played out. The score perfectly elevates every single scene. Part mystery, part Twilight Zone, something new entirely. I shed a tear at the end. WOW,” wrote Tessa.

Disclosure Day is ABSOLUTELY PHENOMENAL! Truly something special. I was hanging onto every word, captivated by the story as it all played out. The score perfectly elevates every single scene. Part mystery, part Twlight Zone, something new entirely. I shed a tear at the end. WOW. pic.twitter.com/w7UOEpOgmh — Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky (@MamasGeeky) May 27, 2026

Disclosure Day Trailer

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