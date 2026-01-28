Sunny Deol is back to doing what he does best – roaring at the box office! After the historic success of Gadar 2, the veteran superstar has returned to the battlefield with the same energy, and Border 2 is making the right noise at the box office. Even on a weekday, the film is earning enough to push it inches closer to a major milestone.

Border 2 Budget Recovery

In six days, the film stands at almost 230 crore and is now almost 46 crore away from its next big milestone, which would be recovering the entire budget for theatrical distribution profits. The war epic is mounted on a budget of 275 crore.

Border 2 Box Office Day 6 Estimates

On the sixth day, Wednesday, January 28, Border 2 earned almost 13 – 14 crore as per the early trends. With an occupancy of almost 16% this is a good number that ensures a good second weekend at the box office as well.

On the sixth day, Wednesday, while the morning shows started slowly, the evening and night shows saw a significant jump in mass belts, particularly in the North Indian circuit. Once the war epic crosses the 275 crore mark, the film will start its journey towards the hit and the super hit verdict!

While Sunny Deol is no stranger to the 500-crore club thanks to Gadar 2, it would be interesting to see if he repeats history with Border 2. The film is already turning out to be a career-defining moment for the rest of the ensemble cast. For every other actor in the film, this war drama has already become their Highest-Grossing Film, surpassing their previous personal bests within just six days! The next round of achievements for the film will arrive this weekend!

